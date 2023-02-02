BALH 2: Nakuul Mehta Pens An Emotional Letter On His Last Day; Says ‘It Feels Like Retiring My Jersey’

Nakuul
Mehta
is
all
set
to
bid
adieu
to
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
He
was
seen
playing
the
role
of
Ram
Kapoor
in
the
show
opposite
Disha
Parmar
who
was
seen
as
Priya
and
they
had
won
millions
of
hearts.
Needless
to
say,
Ram's
exit
from
the
show
has
come
as
heartbreak
for
his
fans.
And
now,
on
his
last
day
on
the
sets
of
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
Nakuul
has
penned
an
emotional
letter
for
his
character
Ram
Kapoor
and
wrote
about
how
it
bidding
farewell
to
this
character
feels
like
retiring
from
his
jersey.
Addressing
the
letter
to
Ram
Kapoor
from
Bandra,
Nakuul
wrote,
"There
are
some
roles
you
play
and
then
there
are
roles
which
play
themselves
and
you
are
just
a
vessel
which
has
been
entrusted
with
this
responsibility
and
all
you
really
do
is
show
up
with
all
your
heart
and
being,
every
single
day." He
further
mentioned,
"Never
before
have
I
felt
lighter,
calmer,
as
still
&
vulnerable
yet
agile
and
nimble
as
I
have
'being
you'.
You
allowed
me
to
love
more
freely,
deeply
&
be
okay
with
my
imperfections".
Nakuul
also
expressed
his
gratitude
towards
his
co-star
Disha.
He
added,
"As
I
set
out
to
film
my
last
day
on
Bade
Set,
none
of
this
would
have
been
what
it
is
if
it
weren't
for...
The
best
Priya
my
Ram
could
ever
have
and
a
friend
I'm
so
fortunate
to
collaborate
with
over
two
beautiful
shows".
Bidding
a
final
adieu
to
Ram
Kapoor,
Nakuul
asserted,
"Whilst
I
step
away
to
go
and
find
'myself'
again..
It
almost
feels
like
retiring
my
jersey
whilst
also
knowing
that
'some
of
you'
will
always
be
a
part
of
'some
of
me'.
Being
you,
I
have
inherited
so
much
love
and
warmth
from
audience
all
over
the
world
which
I
have
never
for
once
took
for
granted.
I
know
it's
borrowed
and
probably
doesn't
wholly
belong
to
me
but
to
my
beautiful
cast,
crew
&
makers
who
made
Ram
come
alive
each
day".
