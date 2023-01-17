Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul’s Ishqbaaz Heroine CONFIRMS Entry; NOT Playing His Onscreen Daughter’s Role

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, a sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, has been winning hearts ever since its launch in August 2021.

As reported earlier, the makers of the much love show are set to introduce a generation leap soon. While the lead duo of Nakuul and Disha have already confirmed their exit, the new generation will take over Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 soon.

Recently, several reports suggested that Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai will play the new leads in BALH 2 after the 20-year leap. Now, the TV actress confirmed that she'll be playing the new female lead.

Interestingly, Niti also revealed that her character will be a new one and she's not playing the grown-up Pihu. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, she told ETimes, "I can't divulge more about my character but I am glad that I will play the new lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Life has come full circle because I was also a part of the first season where I played Ram Kapoor's daughter. I played a supporting role in it and now I am playing a lead role in the second season."

For the unversed, she played the role of Naina, the daughter of Priya's (Sakshi Tanwar) childhood friend and sautan Juhi (Shubhavi Choksey).

Talking about her experience of working with seasoned stars like Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Niti added, "I was so much in awe of Ram sir and Sakshi madam. It was challenging because I was not playing Sakshi madam's daughter in the show. At that time, I never thought that I will be finalised to play the lead in the second season. I am glad that I am not playing Pihu and it will be a completely new character. The pressure of carrying the show on after the leap is huge, but it will be challenging and it's worth it. It has been a busy year working in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, then the web show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and now Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2."

Stay tuned for more updates!