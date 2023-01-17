Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul’s Ishqbaaz Heroine CONFIRMS Entry; NOT Playing His Onscreen Daughter’s Role

Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
a
sequel
to
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hai,
has
been
winning
hearts
ever
since
its
launch
in
August
2021.
As
reported
earlier,
the
makers
of
the
much
love
show
are
set
to
introduce
a
generation
leap
soon.
While
the
lead
duo
of
Nakuul
and
Disha
have
already
confirmed
their
exit,
the
new
generation
will
take
over
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
soon.
Recently,
several
reports
suggested
that
Niti
Taylor
and
Randeep
Rai
will
play
the
new
leads
in
BALH
2
after
the
20-year
leap.
Now,
the
TV
actress
confirmed
that
she'll
be
playing
the
new
female
lead.
Interestingly,
Niti
also
revealed
that
her
character
will
be
a
new
one
and
she's
not
playing
the
grown-up
Pihu.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
she
told
ETimes,
"I
can't
divulge
more
about
my
character
but
I
am
glad
that
I
will
play
the
new
lead
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
Life
has
come
full
circle
because
I
was
also
a
part
of
the
first
season
where
I
played
Ram
Kapoor's
daughter.
I
played
a
supporting
role
in
it
and
now
I
am
playing
a
lead
role
in
the
second
season."
For
the
unversed,
she
played
the
role
of
Naina,
the
daughter
of
Priya's
(Sakshi
Tanwar)
childhood
friend
and
sautan
Juhi
(Shubhavi
Choksey).
Talking
about
her
experience
of
working
with
seasoned
stars
like
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar,
Niti
added,
"I
was
so
much
in
awe
of
Ram
sir
and
Sakshi
madam.
It
was
challenging
because
I
was
not
playing
Sakshi
madam's
daughter
in
the
show.
At
that
time,
I
never
thought
that
I
will
be
finalised
to
play
the
lead
in
the
second
season.
I
am
glad
that
I
am
not
playing
Pihu
and
it
will
be
a
completely
new
character.
The
pressure
of
carrying
the
show
on
after
the
leap
is
huge,
but
it
will
be
challenging
and
it's
worth
it.
It
has
been
a
busy
year
working
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa,
then
the
web
show
Kaisi
Yeh
Yaariyan
and
now
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hai
2."
