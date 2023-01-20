    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Niti Taylor, THIS Actress To Play Grown-Up Pihu After Generation Leap?

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Update: The lead couple Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have quit as the show is taking a generation leap. Niti Taylor recently confirmed her entry after the leap and revealed that she’s not playing
    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Niti Taylor, Aalisha Panwar Grown-Up Pihu After Leap

    Ekta Kapoor's Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively, owns a huge fanbase ever since its premiere in August 2021.

    The sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's much-loved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is now all set to witness the biggest change as the makers are introducing a generation leap in it.

    As revealed earlier, Nakuul and Disha are leaving the show as they don't want to play parents to grown-up kids. Also, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are confirmed to enter as the new leads after the leap.

    Amid all this, there were speculations that Niti will essay the role of Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, in a recent interview, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star confirmed that she's not playing Pihu in the show.

    Now, the latest buzz suggests that the makers have roped in a popular TV actress to play grown-up Pihu.

    X