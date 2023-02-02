    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Rhea Sharma, THIS Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Confirms Playing Pihu After Leap

    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Update: Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heroine Rhea Sharma is not playing Pihu after generation leap. The makers have roped in a popular actress for the role.
    By
    |
    Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Meet The Actress Who’ll Play Pihu Pooja Banerjee Rhea Sharma

    Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are finally bidding goodbye to Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as the makers are set to introduce a generation leap. A sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit show of the same name, BALH 2 will see Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai entering as the new leads after the leap.

    Fans were expecting that Niti will be seen as grown-up Pihu after leap, however, the actress recently confirmed that she will be seen as Prachi Kapoor. While Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Rhea Sharma was almost finalised to play the part in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, things took a U-turn at the last moment.

    Yes, Rhea Sharma isn't a part of the popular drama and the makers have now roped in another popular actress to play Pihu's role after the leap.

    Keep watching this space for more updates!

    Comments
    Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2023
    More BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X