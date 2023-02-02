Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Not Rhea Sharma, THIS Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Confirms Playing Pihu After Leap

Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
are
finally
bidding
goodbye
to
Sony
TV's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
as
the
makers
are
set
to
introduce
a
generation
leap.
A
sequel
to
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar's
hit
show
of
the
same
name,
BALH
2
will
see
Niti
Taylor
and
Randeep
Rai
entering
as
the
new
leads
after
the
leap.
Fans
were
expecting
that
Niti
will
be
seen
as
grown-up
Pihu
after
leap,
however,
the
actress
recently
confirmed
that
she
will
be
seen
as
Prachi
Kapoor.
While
Shaheer
Sheikh's
Yeh
Rishtey
Hain
Pyaar
Ke
co-star
Rhea
Sharma
was
almost
finalised
to
play
the
part
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
things
took
a
U-turn
at
the
last
moment.
Yes,
Rhea
Sharma
isn't
a
part
of
the
popular
drama
and
the
makers
have
now
roped
in
another
popular
actress
to
play
Pihu's
role
after
the
leap.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 12:44 [IST]