Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey's Role As Nandini Kapoor To End Soon? Here's What We Know

Ekta
Kapoor's
hit
television
serial
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
is
one
of
the
most
watched
shows
on
television.
Viewers
are
loving
the
chemistry
between
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar,
who
play
Ram
and
Priya
Kapoor,
respectively.
Their
performances
and
excellent
storyline
has
made
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
highly
appreciated
serials
of
present
items.
As
the
show
is
all
set
to
take
a
leap,
Ram
and
Priya
Kapoor's
characters
will
no
longer
be
a
part
of
the
serial.
It
is
now
being
said
that
Shubhaavi
Choksey's
character
Nandini
Kapoor,
main
antagonist
of
the
show,
will
also
not
be
a
part
of
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
Initially,
the
actress
was
going
to
continue
with
her
role,
but
a
sudden
decision
was
made
to
exclude
her
character
from
the
future
storyline.
Nandi
Kapor's
character
will
also
not
be
seen
after
the
show
takes
a
leap,
and
her
character
will
most
likely
die
in
an
accident.
To
New
Beginnings..:
Niti
Taylor
To
Play
Prachi
Kapoor
In
'Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2'?
See
Nakuul
Mehta's
Reacts
Meanwhile,
a
source
told
ETimes,
"Shubhaavi
had
not
taken
long
to
say
yes
to
the
leap.
In
fact,
she
was
overjoyed
that
she
is
holding
on.
She
is
yet
to
overcome
this
sudden
change
of
decision.
She
is
putting
up
a
brave
front
but
disappointed." The
source
further
added,
that
its
Indian
television
and
anything
can
happen
anytime.
"But
then,
that's
Indian
television.
Yahan
serial
ki
kahaani
ek
pal
mein
badal
jaati
hai.
Shubhaavi
is
not
new
to
the
medium,
and
she
will
understand
that
whatever
Ekta
and
the
channel
have
done
is
in
the
best
interests
of
the
show,"
the
source
was
quoted
as
saying.
For
the
unversed,
Disha
Parmar
and
Nakuul
Mehta,
after
refusing
to
age
in
the
serial,
have
decided
to
quit
the
show.
Following
this,
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
will
take
a
leap.
Meanwhile,
Reena
Aggarwal
aka
Vedika's
role
is
soon
ending
in
the
show.
Thak
Nahi
Jate
Itni
Baar
Shaadi
Karke:
Nakuul
Mehta
Gets
'Re-Married',
Fans
Remind
Him
'It's
Legit
10th
Time'