Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Star Rhea Sharma NOT Doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Due To THIS Reason

Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
is
all
set
for
a
generation
leap
after
which
both
of
them
will
not
be
seen
in
the
much-loved
Sony
TV
show.
As
confirmed
earlier,
Niti
Taylor
and
Randeep
Rai
will
be
playing
the
new
leads
in
it.
Recently,
several
reports
suggested
that
Shaheer
Sheikh's
Yeh
Rishtey
Hain
Pyaar
Ke
heroine
Rhea
Sharma
has
been
roped
in
to
play
the
role
of
grown-up
Pihu
in
BALH
2.
While
the
news
left
her
fans
excited,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
she's
not
joining
the
show
after
generation
leap.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
close
to
the
show
told
ETimes
that
the
plan
has
fallen
through.
Looks
like
Rhea
Sharma,
who
was
set
to
return
to
TV
after
a
two-year
break
and
was
excited
about
the
role,
has
to
wait
a
bit
longer
before
making
her
comeback.
Despite
this
setback,
the
cast
for
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
is
still
shaping
up
nicely.
After
Niti
and
Randeep,
even
Ishqbaaz
star
Leenesh
Mattoo
is
confirmed
to
play
a
pivotal
role
in
the
show.
His
character
will
be
seen
opposite
Pihu.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who'll
finally
play
Ram
and
Priya's
daughter
Pihu
in
the
show.
A
sequel
to
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar's
hit
TV
series
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain,
its
second
installment
premiered
on
Sony
TV
in
August
2021
with
Nakuul
and
Disha
in
the
lead
roles.
After
being
a
part
of
it
for
one-and-a-half
years,
the
duo
has
finally
bid
adieu
to
the
popular
show
as
they
don't
want
to
play
parents
to
grow-ups
after
the
leap.
Their
fans
are
surely
going
to
miss
them.