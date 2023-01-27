Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Star Rhea Sharma NOT Doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Due To THIS Reason

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Update: As per the recent buzz, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Rhea Sharma was all set to play Pihu after the generation leap. However, she’s not a part of the show now.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a generation leap after which both of them will not be seen in the much-loved Sony TV show. As confirmed earlier, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai will be playing the new leads in it.

Recently, several reports suggested that Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heroine Rhea Sharma has been roped in to play the role of grown-up Pihu in BALH 2. While the news left her fans excited, the latest buzz suggests that she's not joining the show after generation leap. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, a source close to the show told ETimes that the plan has fallen through. Looks like Rhea Sharma, who was set to return to TV after a two-year break and was excited about the role, has to wait a bit longer before making her comeback.

Pregnant Balika Vadhu Star Neha Beams With Joy During Godh Bharai, Expecting Child After 10 Yrs Of Marriage

Confirming the same, the source stated, "Rhea was almost finalised to play the grown-up Pihu and was going to start shooting soon. But, things haven't worked out."

Bigg Boss 16: Ex Contestant Slams Priyanka For Fighting With Shiv Over Room, Says 'Zindagi Nahi Bitaani...'

Despite this setback, the cast for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is still shaping up nicely. After Niti and Randeep, even Ishqbaaz star Leenesh Mattoo is confirmed to play a pivotal role in the show. His character will be seen opposite Pihu. Now, it'll be interesting to see who'll finally play Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu in the show.

A sequel to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit TV series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, its second installment premiered on Sony TV in August 2021 with Nakuul and Disha in the lead roles. After being a part of it for one-and-a-half years, the duo has finally bid adieu to the popular show as they don't want to play parents to grow-ups after the leap. Their fans are surely going to miss them.

Keep watching this space for more updates!