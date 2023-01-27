Pregnant Balika Vadhu Star Neha Beams With Joy During Godh Bharai, Expecting Child After 10 Yrs Of Marriage
TV star Neha Marda, best known for her roles in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, is expecting her first child. Recently, her family organised a traditional baby shower ceremony for her. Take a look at the photos and
TV
actress
Neha
Marda,
who
is
best
known
for
featuring
in
popular
shows
like
Balika
Vadhu
and
Doli
Armaano
Ki,
is
currently
in
the
best
phase
of
her
life
as
she's
expecting
her
first
child
with
Patna-based
businessman
husband
Ayushman
Agrawal
after
10
years
of
marital
bliss.
She
announced
her
pregnancy
in
November
last
year
with
a
stunning
picture
from
her
maternity
photoshoot
and
congratulations
are
in
order
for
the
soon-to-be-mommy
since
then.
The
actress,
who
made
her
TV
debut
with
Boogie
Woogie
as
a
contestant
in
2004,
recently
had
her
baby
shower
ceremony.
Neha's
family
organised
a
traditional
godh
bharai
ceremony.
Several
videos
of
the
mommy-to-be
from
the
event
are
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
In
the
videos,
Neha
is
all
smiles
as
she's
looking
beautiful
in
an
anarkali
suit
with
small
floral
prints
all
over
it.
The
pregnancy
glow
is
very
much
visible
on
her
face
as
she
flaunts
her
baby
bump
with
a
red
dupatta
on
her
head
during
the
ceremony.
For
the
unversed,
Neha
and
Ayushman
exchanged
wedding
vows
in
2012
in
an
arranged
marriage.
They
got
hiched
in
Kolkata
in
the
presence
of
their
families
and
close
friends.
Since
then,
the
couple
has
been
in
a
happy
space
and
are
now
excited
to
welcome
their
little
bundle
of
joy
after
a
decade
of
togetherness.
The
actress
has
been
wanting
to
become
a
mother
ever
since
she
turned
30
in
real
life.
However,
after
a
five-year-long
wait,
she's
finally
going
to
be
a
mommy
soon.
On
the
career
front,
Neha
has
also
been
a
part
of
various
other
popular
TV
shows
including
Ek
Hazaaron
Mein
Meri
Behna
Hai,
Devon
Ke
Dev...Mahadev,
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
8
(wild
card
entry),
and
Piyaa
Albela
among
others.
She
was
last
seen
in
ZEE
TV's
Kyun
Rishton
Mein
Katti
Batti.
The
show
went
off-air
in
2021
and
the
actress
has
been
on
a
break
since
then.