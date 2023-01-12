LATEST TRP Ratings: Pandya Store Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Are The Toppers

TRP
Ratings:
After
bidding
our
heartfelt
goodbyes
to
2023,
we're
back
with
our
weekly
segment
of
the
TRP
report.
The
ratings
of
Week
1,
the
first
week
of
the
year,
are
finally
out
and
we've
noticed
some
interesting
changes
in
the
list.
Star
Plus
has
maintained
its
numero
uno
position
this
week
as
well
with
Rupali
Ganguly-Gaurav
Khanna's
Anupamaa
and
Ayesha
Singh-Neil
Bhatt's
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
topping
the
TRP
charts
this
time
as
well.
Bigg
Boss
16,
on
the
other
hand,
is
the
topper
among
the
reality
shows
this
week
too.
TRP
WEEK
1,
2023:
HITS
AND
MISSES
Star
Plus'
both
shows
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery
(last
episode)
and
Rajjo
dropped
to
1.0
while
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
witnessed
a
good
jump.
Last
week,
Abrar
Qazi
and
Sargun
Mehta's
Yeh
Hai
Mohabbatein
moved
out
of
the
top
10
list
with
1.8
TRP.
This
week
too,
the
show
got
the
same
numbers
but
is
back
in
the
list.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Priyanka's
Video
Bashing
Kids
Who
Don't
Respect
Parents
Resurfaces
As
Nimrit
Argues
With
Dad
Talking
about
shows
on
Colors
TV,
Saavi
Ki
Saavari,
Durga
Aur
Charu,
and
Sasural
Simar
Ka
maintained
their
last
week's
ratings
of
1.4,
1.2,
and
0.9
respectively.
There's
no
dip
or
hike
in
the
TRPs
of
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6
and
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16.
Both
the
hit
shows
got
ratings
of
1.6
and
2.0respectively.
After
beating
Bigg
Boss
16
last
week,
ZEE
TV's
Kumkum
Bhagya
again
registered
a
dip.
After
fetching
TRPs
of
2.1
last
week,
it
decreased
to
1.9
this
time.
Radha
Mohan,
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
and
Kundali
Bhagya
too
saw
a
slight
dip
with
TRPs
of
1.3,
1.5,
and
1.8
respectively.
TRP
WEEK
1,
2023:
TOP
TEN
SHOWS
LIST
Anupamaa
maintained
its
top
position
with
an
increase
in
ratings
from
2.8
to
3.0.
As
expected,
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
is
just
behind
it
with
a
rating
of
2.8.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
featuring
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod,
got
the
third
spot
with
a
rating
of
2.5.
Interestingly,
ITA
Awards
turned
out
to
be
hugely
successful
and
earned
the
fourth
spot
this
time
with
a
rating
of
2.4
Megha
Chakraborty
and
Karan
Vohra's
Imlie
bagged
the
fith
position
with
2.4
TRP.
Niharika
Chouksey
and
Aakash
Ahuja's
Faltu
is
on
the
sixth
position
and
registered
a
rating
of
2.2.
Pandya
Store
is
on
the
seventh
spot
with
a
2.0
TRP
and
managed
to
beat
Bigg
Boss
16
this
time
as
well.
Then
comes
the
controversial
reality
show
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
It
is
on
the
eighth
position
with
2.0
TRP.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin's
Sai
Aka
Ayesha
Singh's
Educational
Qualifications
Will
Leave
You
Impressed
While
Kumkum
Bhagya
slipped
to
the
ninth
spot
with
1.9
ratings,
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
makes
a
comeback
in
the
list
at
the
10th
position
by
earning
a
rating
of
1.8.
Let's
look
at
the
TRP
list
here:
1.
Anupamaa
-
3.0
2.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
-
2.8
3.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
-
2.5
4.
Ita
Awards
-
2.4
5.
Imlie
-
2.4
6.
Faltu
-
2.2
7.
Pandya
Store
-
2.0
8.
Bigg
Boss
16
-
2.0
9.
Kumkum
Bhagya
-
1.9
10.
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
-
1.8
Are
you
satisfied
with
the
TRPs
of
your
favourite
TV
shows
this
week?
Share
your
views
in
the
comment
section
below.
Also,
we'll
come
back
next
Thursday
with
our
special
segment.