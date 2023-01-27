LATEST TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 & Anupamaa DROP, Taarak Mehta Fails To Enter List Of Top 10 Shows In Week 3

BARC
TRP
Ratings
for
week
3
of
2023
have
been
released
a
day
late
on
Friday
(January
27)
on
account
of
Republic
Day
2023
holiday.
There
have
been
quite
a
few
changes
in
the
rankings
and
number
of
your
favourite
TV
shows
this
week.
Be
it
Bigg
Boss
16
or
Anupamaa,
a
few
shows
have
witnessed
drop
in
their
ratings
in
week
three.
However,
there
are
also
daily
shows
that
have
jumped
this
week,
impressing
the
viewers
with
their
new
twists
and
turns.
Star
Plus
continued
to
dominate
the
TRP
list
with
maximum
shows
in
top
ten
while
Bigg
Boss
16
was
the
only
show
from
Colors
channel
to
secure
a
spot.
Zee
TV
bounced
back
with
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
performing
well
for
the
channel.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
to
know
which
shows
created
ripples
on
the
TRP
charts
in
week
3.
Start
the
reading
session
now.
TRP
Report:
HITS
&
MISSES
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
Anupamaa
continued
to
top
the
TRP
charts;
however,
it
witnessed
a
drop
in
numbers
despite
the
buzz
surrounding
Maya's
entry.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
and
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
continued
to
perform
well,
receiving
decent
ratings
in
the
current
week.
While
GHKKPM
fetched
a
TRP
of
2.7,
YRKKH
got
a
rating
of
2.5.
The
leap
track
seems
to
have
worked
for
both
the
shows.
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
starring
Ayesha
Singh,
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aishwarya
Sharma
has
secured
the
number
two
spot
while
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
bagged
the
third
spot.
Interestingly,
Imlie
continued
to
witness
a
jump
in
its
viewership
even
when
ardent
fans
are
missing
the
original
pair
of
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
Udaariyaan,
Dharam
Patnii,
Durga
Aur
Charu
failed
to
enter
the
list
of
top
ten
shows
despite
the
good
promotions.
Newly
launched
Teri
Meri
Dooriyaann,
which
stars
Vijayendra
Kumeria,
registered
a
TRP
of
1.5
at
the
early
evening
slot
of
7pm
on
Star
Plus.
Sasural
Simar
Ka
and
Saavi
Ki
Savari
also
dropped
this
week
and
we
wonder
if
the
viewers
are
not
watching
the
shows
at
early
evening
slots.
TRP
Report:
Bigg
Boss
16
Rules
Non-Fiction
But
Drops
This
Week
Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show
bagged
the
number
seventh
spot
in
the
latest
set
of
BARC
TRP
ratings.
The
Family
Week
special
episodes
registered
the
maximum
ratings
for
Bigg
Boss
16,
touching
a
high
of
2.2
TVR.
Although
the
show
dropped
but
the
decrease
was
marginal
as
it
received
a
rating
of
2.1.
BB
16
is
still
the
number
one
show
on
Colors
channel.
Considering
the
grand
finale
is
about
to
knock
the
doors,
we
expect
Bigg
Boss
16
to
rise
further.
On
a
related
note,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
are
nominated
this
week.
NO
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
In
TRP
List
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
might
have
increased
its
rating
this
week
but
it
still
failed
to
secure
a
spot
in
the
list
of
the
top-rated
shows
in
week
3,
2023.
Did
you
favourite
show
secure
a
spot
in
list
of
top
ten
shows
in
week
3
of
2023?
