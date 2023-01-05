LATEST TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TOP Again

TRP Ratings: The first Thursday of 2023 is finally here and we're back with our weekly TRP report segment. The ratings of Week 52, the last week of 2022, are finally out and there are some interesting changes in it.

While Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa and Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have topped the list this week as well, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 managed to maintain its eighth position this week as well.

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor's long-running ZEE TV show Kumkum Bhagya managed to beat Colors TV's controversial reality show in the last week of 2022. Also, Yeh Hai Chahatein failed to feature in the list. Let's look at the TRP list of top 10 shows here.

1. Anupamaa - 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 2.3

4. Imlie - 2.2

5. Faltu - 2.2

6. Kumkum Bhagya - 2.1

7. Pandya Store - 2.0

8. Bigg Boss 16 - 2.0

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman - 2.0

10. Kundali Bhagya - 1.9

Are you satisfied with the ratings of your favourite shows this week? Tell us in the comment section below. Also, we'll come back next Thursday with our special segment.