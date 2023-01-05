LATEST TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TOP Again

TRP
Ratings:
The
first
Thursday
of
2023
is
finally
here
and
we're
back
with
our
weekly
TRP
report
segment.
The
ratings
of
Week
52,
the
last
week
of
2022,
are
finally
out
and
there
are
some
interesting
changes
in
it.
While
Rupali
Ganguly
Anupamaa
and
Neil
Bhatt-Ayesha
Singh's
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin
have
topped
the
list
this
week
as
well,
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16
managed
to
maintain
its
eighth
position
this
week
as
well.
Interestingly,
Ekta
Kapoor's
long-running
ZEE
TV
show
Kumkum
Bhagya
managed
to
beat
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
in
the
last
week
of
2022.
Also,
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein
failed
to
feature
in
the
list.
Let's
look
at
the
TRP
list
of
top
10
shows
here.