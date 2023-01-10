Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Reveals If Ankit Gupta Spoiled Her Game

Bigg
Boss
16
has
come
up
with
an
emotional
angle
for
both
the
contestants
and
the
audience.
After
all,
it's
the
family
week
going
on
on
the
popular
reality
show
wherein
the
housemates
are
meeting
their
respective
family
members
after
almost
100
days.
Needless
to
say,
this
week
is
going
to
be
an
emotional
roller
coaster
ride
for
the
housemates.
Amid
this,
Priyanka
Choudhary's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
also
entered
the
house
to
support
her.
While
it
was
a
treat
for
the
fans
to
watch
the
adorable
sibling
reunion,
Yogesh
has
now
spilled
beans
about
Priyanka's
game,
top
3
contestants
and
more.
Did
Ankit
Gupta
Spoil
Priyanka
Choudhary’s
game?
Yogesh
Answers
We
all
know
how
close
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
were
on
the
show
and
their
bond
did
win
millions
of
hearts.
However,
many
people
believe
that
Ankit
had
spoiled
Priyanka's
game
and
that
it
has
now
improved
post
the
Udaariyaan
actor's
elimination.
To
this,
Yogesh
did
agree
to
it
saying
that
there
has
been
a
change
in
Priyanka's
game
post
Ankit's
elimination
as
now
she
is
getting
to
interact
with
other
contestants.
Yogesh
believed
that
earlier
Ankit
and
Priyanka
used
to
spend
time
with
just
each
other
and
now
Priyanka
is
getting
a
chance
to
gel
with
others
as
well.
Was
Ankit
Gupta
A
Disadvantage
To
Priyanka
Choudhary?
Furthermore,
Yogesh
emphasised
that
Ankit
wasn't
a
disadvantage
to
Priyanka
in
the
game.
Instead,
he
was
an
advantage
to
her
as
they
both
gave
each
other
unconditional
support.
However,
he
also
asserted
that
Priyanka
doesn't
have
a
disadvantage
in
the
game
either
and
is
managing
everything
pretty
well.
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Choudhary
&
MC
Stan
Are
The
Top
3
Contestants
Yogesh
also
stated
that
while
Priyanka
is
playing
a
great
game,
she
has
two
biggest
competitors
in
the
house.
Sharing
his
top
3
contestants,
Yogesh
said,
apart
from
Priyanka,
he
sees
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
as
the
strongest
contestants.
He
also
stated
that
apart
from
Priyanka,
it
is
just
MC
Stan
who
is
showing
his
real
side
on
the
show.
Yogesh
Choudhary
On
Nimrit
Alhuwalia’s
Father’s
Allegations
Yogesh
also
reacted
to
the
allegations
made
by
Nimrit
Ahluwalia's
father
regarding
Priyanka
having
paid
followers
and
trollers.
He
said
that
Nimrit's
father
probably
didn't
understand
the
seriousness
of
the
allegations
he
made.
Priyanka
has
a
massive
fan
following
and
Yogesh
emphasised
that
at
times
fans
do
get
emotional
and
make
ugly
remarks.
However,
he
also
asserted
that
Priyanka
doesn't
have
any
paid
followers
or
paid
trollers.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:07 [IST]