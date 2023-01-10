Before Becoming A Household Name With Imlie, Fahmaan Khan Featured In THIS ADULT Web Series

Fahmaan Khan made his acting debut with Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka In 2017 and later played pivotal roles in various TV shows including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

However, he became a household name after playing the lead role of Aryan Singh Rathore in the hit Star Plus show Imlie opposite Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

While Imlie proved to be a turning point in Fahmaan's acting career, did you know that the talented actor also featured in an adult web series in 2019? Yes, you read that right!

Well, we're talking about the popular ALTBalaji series Gandii Baat. Interestingly, Fahmaan was a part of the second season of the adult web series. He featured in the series' second episode titled Love, S*x And Betrayal. He played a character named Soma in the episodic.

For the unversed, Gandii Baat is an adult web series known for thrilling rural stories with an erotic touch. The series is famous for its bold theme and content which focuses on complex relationships, bizarre myths, unexplored spaces of men and women, and shocking truths.

The story featuring Fahmaan is also in sync with the show's theme and he had multiple kissing scenes in it. The episode is a must watch for Fahmaan's fans who want to witness his hot side of him.

Till now, six seasons of Gandii Baat have come out. While the first season premiered in 2018 on ALTBalaji, its last season was released in January 2021.

WHERE TO WATCH FAHMAAN'S GANDII BAAT EPISODE?

Currently, it is available on Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform ALTBalaji. However, it is not free. You have to pay a subscription fee to watch the episode. But, it will be worth it for Fahmaan's fans.

FAHMAAN'S CURRENT SHOW

Currently, Fahmaan is seen playing the lead role of Ravi Randhawa in Colors TV's newly-launched show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. It also features Kritika Singh Yadav, Akash Jagga, and Gurpreet Bedi in pivotal roles. Fans are loving his new avatar in the show.