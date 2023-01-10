Before Becoming A Household Name With Imlie, Fahmaan Khan Featured In THIS ADULT Web Series

Fahmaan
Khan
made
his
acting
debut
with
Kya
Qusoor
Hai
Amala
Ka
In
2017
and
later
played
pivotal
roles
in
various
TV
shows
including
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan,
Mere
Dad
Ki
Dulhan,
and
Apna
Time
Bhi
Aayega.
However,
he
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Aryan
Singh
Rathore
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
Imlie
opposite
Bigg
Boss
16
star
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan.
While
Imlie
proved
to
be
a
turning
point
in
Fahmaan's
acting
career,
did
you
know
that
the
talented
actor
also
featured
in
an
adult
web
series
in
2019?
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Well,
we're
talking
about
the
popular
ALTBalaji
series
Gandii
Baat.
Interestingly,
Fahmaan
was
a
part
of
the
second
season
of
the
adult
web
series.
He
featured
in
the
series'
second
episode
titled
Love,
S*x
And
Betrayal.
He
played
a
character
named
Soma
in
the
episodic.
For
the
unversed,
Gandii
Baat
is
an
adult
web
series
known
for
thrilling
rural
stories
with
an
erotic
touch.
The
series
is
famous
for
its
bold
theme
and
content
which
focuses
on
complex
relationships,
bizarre
myths,
unexplored
spaces
of
men
and
women,
and
shocking
truths.
The
story
featuring
Fahmaan
is
also
in
sync
with
the
show's
theme
and
he
had
multiple
kissing
scenes
in
it.
The
episode
is
a
must
watch
for
Fahmaan's
fans
who
want
to
witness
his
hot
side
of
him.
Till
now,
six
seasons
of
Gandii
Baat
have
come
out.
While
the
first
season
premiered
in
2018
on
ALTBalaji,
its
last
season
was
released
in
January
2021.
WHERE
TO
WATCH
FAHMAAN'S
GANDII
BAAT
EPISODE?
Currently,
it
is
available
on
Ekta
Kapoor's
OTT
platform
ALTBalaji.
However,
it
is
not
free.
You
have
to
pay
a
subscription
fee
to
watch
the
episode.
But,
it
will
be
worth
it
for
Fahmaan's
fans.
FAHMAAN'S
CURRENT
SHOW
Currently,
Fahmaan
is
seen
playing
the
lead
role
of
Ravi
Randhawa
in
Colors
TV's
newly-launched
show
Pyar
Ke
Saat
Vachan
Dharampatnii.
It
also
features
Kritika
Singh
Yadav,
Akash
Jagga,
and
Gurpreet
Bedi
in
pivotal
roles.
Fans
are
loving
his
new
avatar
in
the
show.