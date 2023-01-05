Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Hits A HUGE Milestone Outside The BB House, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Reality
TV
star
Shiv
Thakare
entered
showbiz
with
MTV
Roadies
Rising
in
2017
and
rose
to
fame
after
winning
the
second
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
in
2019.
In
October
last
year,
he
entered
the
sixteenth
season
of
Bigg
Boss
Hindi
hosted
by
Salman
Khan
with
the
hope
of
making
his
mark.
Well,
he
has
totally
succeeded
in
it.
Ever
since
his
entry
into
Bigg
Boss
16,
Shiv
Thakare
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
thanks
to
his
strong
personality.
Fans
are
loving
his
genuine
friendship
with
Abdu
Rozik
as
well
as
his
rivalry
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Bigg
Boss
16
has
made
him
a
household
name
and
is
counted
among
the
strongest
players
in
the
hit
show.
While
Shiv
has
been
making
his
family
and
fans
proud
with
his
stint
in
BB
16,
he
has
hit
a
huge
milestone
outside.
Well,
he
has
become
a
millionaire.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Please
hold
your
horses
as
we're
talking
about
his
Instagram
account.
Shiv
has
finally
crossed
the
mark
of
one
million
followers
on
Instagram.
Thanks
to
his
journey
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
his
popularity
has
witnessed
a
huge
hike.
He
totally
deserves
it.
Don't
you
agree?
As
reported
earlier,
the
makers
of
Bigg
Boss
16
are
finally
planning
the
family
week.
While
there
were
rumours
that
Shiv
Thakare's
sister
Manisha
Thakare
will
be
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Looks
like
that's
untrue.
It
is
now
being
speculated
that
her
mother
will
be
a
part
of
the
family
week.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 21:54 [IST]