Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Hits A HUGE Milestone Outside The BB House, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Reality TV star Shiv Thakare entered showbiz with MTV Roadies Rising in 2017 and rose to fame after winning the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi in 2019.

In October last year, he entered the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan with the hope of making his mark. Well, he has totally succeeded in it.

Ever since his entry into Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare has been grabbing eyeballs thanks to his strong personality. Fans are loving his genuine friendship with Abdu Rozik as well as his rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 has made him a household name and is counted among the strongest players in the hit show.

While Shiv has been making his family and fans proud with his stint in BB 16, he has hit a huge milestone outside. Well, he has become a millionaire. Yes, you read that right!

Please hold your horses as we're talking about his Instagram account. Shiv has finally crossed the mark of one million followers on Instagram. Thanks to his journey in Bigg Boss 16, his popularity has witnessed a huge hike. He totally deserves it. Don't you agree?

SHIV THAKARE'S MOTHER IN FAMILY WEEK

As reported earlier, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are finally planning the family week. While there were rumours that Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha Thakare will be entering the Bigg Boss house. Looks like that's untrue. It is now being speculated that her mother will be a part of the family week. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

