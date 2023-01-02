Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares A Heartfelt Message For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘I Miss You Yaar….’

Priyanka Choudhary has been all over the headlines for her strong game in Bigg Boss 16. The actress has been making headlines for her fearless personality and bonds in the house. In fact, her bond with Ankit Gupta had won millions of hearts. And while Priyanka is often seen missing Ankit in the house, the Udaariyan star recently made the headlines after he shared a heartfelt message for the actress which is breaking the internet. Sharing a video to his Instagram story, Ankit admitted that he is missing Priyanka and said that he is rooting for her.

Ankit said, "Pri... Hi! I know ghar ke andar everybody is targeting you for no reason and har weekend ka vaar pe they are bashing you for no reason. I so wish that I was there with you, for you but unfortunately I am not. All I want to say is that I know you are very very very strong. You will take it all and come out as a boss and stand tall. So do not worry, we all here to support you, to love you. We all love you and everybody PriyaAnkit Fans, Ankit Ki Battlion, Priyanka Paltan, everybody loves you so much and we all are rooting for you and I miss you yaar. Jaldi se tu jeet ke aaja and then we will celebrate your win. Just take care of yourself and be strong as you are".

Earlier, Ankit had stated that his elimination will definitely have an effect on Priyanka Choudhary's performance in the house. "Now, Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart," he added. This isn't all, Ankit had also termed Priyanka as a strong contestant and stated that she is the winner of Bigg Boss 16 for him.