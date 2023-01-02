Bigg Bos 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fan Calls Shekhar Suman 'Idiot' For Favouring Priyanka Choudhary. His Reply

WTF! Why this baseless segment... Why he's keep saying #SumbulTouqeerKhan what Rona and Kona? Is shekharsuman7 in his sense? Does he even watch the episodes? #SumbulTouqeer doesn't cry NOW!! You idiot favoring your favorite ' Selective Sachai ki Murat '



Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fan Calls Shekhar 'Idiot', Takes Dig At Priyanka

The Twitter user slammed Shekhar Suman as she believed that the actor was mocking Sumbul Touqeer in the Sunday special segment. He questioned Shekhar about watching the main episodes of Bigg Boss 16, taking a dig at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Without mentioning names, the fan called the Udaariyaan actress 'selective sachai ki murat'.

However, it was her demeaning tweet that miffed Shekhar Suman and the netizens. She termed the Movers And Shakers host 'idiot', accusing him of saying that Sumbul cried in the show.

"Why this baseless segment... Why he's keep saying #SumbulTouqeerKhan what Rona and Kona? Is

shekharsuman7 in his sense? Does he even watch the episodes? #SumbulTouqeer doesn't cry NOW!! You idiot favoring your favorite ' Selective Sachai ki Murat'," the tweet read.

Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman's Befitting Reply

Shekhar Suman didn't mince his words while lashing out at the Twitter troll, reminding her that he has to follow the script given by the makers. He was quick enough to express his concern over the usage of the word 'idiot' in the tweet.

"Call your family idiots and f..g behave yourself. Tired of saying I follow a script you imbecile," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul And Priyanka Are Nominated

While Sumbul Touqeer and Priyanka Choudhary are busy playing the game in a dignified manner, their fans have locked horns with each other on social media. The two TV divas, known for their acting prowess and viral Instagram reels, have been reportedly nominated for elimination this week.

If gossip mills are to be believed, Sumbul and Priyanka have been nominated along with Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan and Sreejita De.