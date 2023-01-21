Bigg Boss 16: 5 Reasons Why Tina Datta Is The Most Stylish Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show

The
style
game
in
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
amongst
the
girls
has
been
aced
by
Uttaran
star
Tina
Datta.
She
has
raised
the
fashion
bar
higher
and
with
every
minute
detailing
that
she
gives
to
her
looks,
we're
wondering
about
the
hard
work
and
thought
process
gone
behind
it.
Be
it
earrings,
lipstick
shades,
hairstyles,
makeup
looks,
shoes,
glasses,
or
for
now
her
mic
accessories.
Along
with
her
bold
personality
in
the
house,
Tina's
cute
girl-next-door
fashion
choices
are
getting
a
great
response,
and
fans
are
loving
her
for
that.
Take
a
look
at
five
reasons
why
she's
the
most
stylish
female
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
Her
Outfit
&
Jewellery
Choices
Tina
loves
to
keep
her
outfits
matched
and
carries
them
with
grace
and
elegance.
Spotted
her
heart-shaped
long
earrings
and
a
simple
necklace
in
the
recent
Shekar
Suman
episode,
it's
a
perfect
catch
for
any
family
function.
Classy
Hair
Styles
Tina
has
tried
several
hairstyles
in
Bigg
Boss
16
and
all
of
those
have
been
carried
by
her
profusely.
Look
at
this
look,
how
wonderfully
she
has
equally
partitioned
her
hair
with
a
thin
braid
pinned
in
the
front.
Bindi,
Keeping
Up
With
Her
Indianness
Bindis
outshines
her
beauty.
And
not
to
forget,
she
wears
them
with
certain
Indian
outfits,
and
it
just
can't
go
off
fashion.
Matching
color
outfits
and
jewellery
are
what
make
her
look
ravishing.
Not
To
Miss
Her
Purple
Highlights
Tina
is
someone
who
knows
when
to
hit
the
right
chord.
The
actress
has
expressively
revealed
her
purple
highlights
in
the
show.
Not
all
of
her
looks
will
have
them
visible,
but
the
moment
she
shows
them,
it
surely
steals
the
show.
Mic
Accessories
That
No
One
Could
Think
Of
Bigg
Boss
mics
are
an
integral
part
of
the
show,
and
Tina
has
made
them
stylish.
Look
at
her
mic
minutely
and
you'd
see
the
accessories
she's
donning
them
with.