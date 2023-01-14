Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Calls Priyanka Choudhary 'Dramebaaz' After Leaving Show, Says 'She Has Black Heart'
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, who seemed to be friends with Priyanka Choudhary, shockingly called her the 'dramebaaz' of the BB 16 house. He also said that the Udaariyaan actress has a 'black heart' when asked to name a cont
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Abdu
Rozik
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
the
makers
confirmed
his
exit
from
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
They
released
a
promo
where
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
can
be
seen
crying
while
bidding
adieu
to
the
singer.
While
Abdu
Rozik's
exit
episode
is
yet
to
air
on
Colors
channel,
his
video
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
The
19-year-old
is
seen
answering
several
questions
about
the
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
in
the
interview
clip.
Abdu
set
several
tongues
wagging
as
he
talked
about
Priyanka
Choudhary
in
the
video,
giving
her
two
tags
that
have
left
everyone
confused.
Considering
Abdu
Rozik
shared
a
good
bond
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
after
returning
in
BB
16,
fans
are
surprised
to
know
about
his
comments
about
the
Udaariyaan.
Did
he
fail
to
understand
the
question
or
he
believes
what
he
said
about
Priyanka?
This
is
the
question
on
everyone's
mind.
Wondering
what
Abdu
aka
Chota
Bhaijaan
said
about
PCC?
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
