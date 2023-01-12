Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Dubai House Is All About Luxury & Grandeur; See Inside Pics

It
is
just
a
month
left
before
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
The
makers
are
making
sure
to
keep
the
fans
intrigued
by
introducing
new
twists
in
the
game.
Interestingly,
the
popular
reality
show
is
witnessing
family
week
wherein
the
family
members
of
the
housemates
were
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Amid
this,
Abdu
Rozik
made
the
headlines
as
he
not
just
got
a
video
message
from
his
father
but
also
got
a
video
call
from
Dubai.
And
now,
Abdu
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
for
his
luxurious
home
in
Dubai.
To
note,
the
glimpse
of
Abdu's
lavish
abode
was
seen
during
his
video
call
with
his
family
in
the
recent
episode.
So
here's
a
look
at
the
inside
pics
of
Abdu
Rozik's
Dubai
abode.
Hall
and
Dining
Room
Abdu's
Dubai
residence
has
a
grand
hall
with
a
grey
coloured
couch
and
shimmery
golden
cushion.
It
was
decorated
by
stunning
vases
in
the
corner.
This
was
followed
by
a
beautiful
a
dining
room.
Special
Swimming
Pool
For
Abdu
We
all
know
that
Abdu
Rozik
is
quite
fond
of
swimming
and
he
doesn't
miss
out
on
a
chance
to
jump
into
the
swimming
pool
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
Interestingly,
his
Dubai
abode
has
will
be
having
a
giant
swimming
pool
for
the
Tajikistani
singer.
Living
Room
The
luxurious
abode
has
a
stunning
living
room
featuring
royal
blue
coloured
sofas
with
white
print
and
matching
cushion.
It
also
had
a
stylish
television
in
the
corner
along
with
side
stands
with
multiple
handbags
placed
on
it.
Abdu
Rozik’s
Bed
Room
Abdu
Rozik
also
had
a
grand
bedroom
with
a
giant
and
comfy
bed
white
black
bedsheets
and
cushions.
It
also
had
a
couch
in
it
and
was
a
perfect
place
to
relax.
It
even
left
Sajid
Khan
in
awe.
Abdu’s
Perfume
Collection
Interestingly,
Abdu
has
an
expensive
perfume
collection
which
was
placed
on
his
dressing
table.
Some
of
them
were
in
stylish
golden
bottles.
Abdu's
dressing
table
also
had
a
red
and
yellow
helmet
and
statue
of
a
panther
which
was
apparently
made
of
gold.
Abdu
&
Salman
Khan’s
Portrait
Abdu,
who
is
a
fan
of
Salman
Khan,
also
has
a
beautiful
painting
of
himself
and
the
superstar
framed
at
his
residence.
Besides,
Abdu
also
has
a
cute
cartoon
portrait
of
himself.
Abdu
Rozik
To
Walk
Out
Of
Bigg
Boss
16
Tonight
Meanwhile,
there
are
reports
that
Abdu
Rozik
will
be
leaving
the
BB
house
tonight.
According
to
media
reports,
Abdu
Rozik,
who
had
re-entered
the
house
during
Christmas
celebrations,
will
be
leaving
the
show
due
to
prior
work
commitments.
If
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
it
will
leave
fans
quite
heartbroken.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
yet
to
be
made
in
this
regard.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:54 [IST]