    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Dubai House Is All About Luxury & Grandeur; See Inside Pics

    Abdu Rozik, who is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16, made the headlines lately after the audience got a glimpse of his luxurious home.
    Inside Pics Of Abdu Rozik’s Dubai House

    It is just a month left before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and the audience can't keep calm about it. The makers are making sure to keep the fans intrigued by introducing new twists in the game. Interestingly, the popular reality show is witnessing family week wherein the family members of the housemates were seen entering the Bigg Boss house. Amid this, Abdu Rozik made the headlines as he not just got a video message from his father but also got a video call from Dubai.

    And now, Abdu has become the talk of the town for his luxurious home in Dubai. To note, the glimpse of Abdu's lavish abode was seen during his video call with his family in the recent episode. So here's a look at the inside pics of Abdu Rozik's Dubai abode.

    Hall and Dining Room

    Hall and Dining Room

    Abdu's Dubai residence has a grand hall with a grey coloured couch and shimmery golden cushion. It was decorated by stunning vases in the corner. This was followed by a beautiful a dining room.

    Special Swimming Pool For Abdu

    Special Swimming Pool For Abdu

    We all know that Abdu Rozik is quite fond of swimming and he doesn't miss out on a chance to jump into the swimming pool in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, his Dubai abode has will be having a giant swimming pool for the Tajikistani singer.

    Living Room

    Living Room

    The luxurious abode has a stunning living room featuring royal blue coloured sofas with white print and matching cushion. It also had a stylish television in the corner along with side stands with multiple handbags placed on it.

    Abdu Rozik’s Bed Room

    Abdu Rozik’s Bed Room

    Abdu Rozik also had a grand bedroom with a giant and comfy bed white black bedsheets and cushions. It also had a couch in it and was a perfect place to relax. It even left Sajid Khan in awe.

    Abdu’s Perfume Collection

    Abdu’s Perfume Collection

    Interestingly, Abdu has an expensive perfume collection which was placed on his dressing table. Some of them were in stylish golden bottles. Abdu's dressing table also had a red and yellow helmet and statue of a panther which was apparently made of gold.

    Abdu & Salman Khan’s Portrait

    Abdu & Salman Khan’s Portrait

    Abdu, who is a fan of Salman Khan, also has a beautiful painting of himself and the superstar framed at his residence. Besides, Abdu also has a cute cartoon portrait of himself.

    Abdu Rozik To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 Tonight

    Abdu Rozik To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 Tonight

    Meanwhile, there are reports that Abdu Rozik will be leaving the BB house tonight. According to media reports, Abdu Rozik, who had re-entered the house during Christmas celebrations, will be leaving the show due to prior work commitments. If the reports turned out to be true, it will leave fans quite heartbroken. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:54 [IST]
