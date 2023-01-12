Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Dubai House Is All About Luxury & Grandeur; See Inside Pics

Hall and Dining Room

Abdu's Dubai residence has a grand hall with a grey coloured couch and shimmery golden cushion. It was decorated by stunning vases in the corner. This was followed by a beautiful a dining room.

Special Swimming Pool For Abdu

We all know that Abdu Rozik is quite fond of swimming and he doesn't miss out on a chance to jump into the swimming pool in the Bigg Boss house. Interestingly, his Dubai abode has will be having a giant swimming pool for the Tajikistani singer.

Living Room

The luxurious abode has a stunning living room featuring royal blue coloured sofas with white print and matching cushion. It also had a stylish television in the corner along with side stands with multiple handbags placed on it.

Abdu Rozik’s Bed Room

Abdu Rozik also had a grand bedroom with a giant and comfy bed white black bedsheets and cushions. It also had a couch in it and was a perfect place to relax. It even left Sajid Khan in awe.

Abdu’s Perfume Collection

Interestingly, Abdu has an expensive perfume collection which was placed on his dressing table. Some of them were in stylish golden bottles. Abdu's dressing table also had a red and yellow helmet and statue of a panther which was apparently made of gold.

Abdu & Salman Khan’s Portrait

Abdu, who is a fan of Salman Khan, also has a beautiful painting of himself and the superstar framed at his residence. Besides, Abdu also has a cute cartoon portrait of himself.

Abdu Rozik To Walk Out Of Bigg Boss 16 Tonight

Meanwhile, there are reports that Abdu Rozik will be leaving the BB house tonight. According to media reports, Abdu Rozik, who had re-entered the house during Christmas celebrations, will be leaving the show due to prior work commitments. If the reports turned out to be true, it will leave fans quite heartbroken. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.