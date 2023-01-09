Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Walk Out Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?

Bigg
Boss
16
is
getting
more
and
more
interesting
with
every
passing
day.
After
an
interesting
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode
with
Salman
Khan,
the
popular
reality
show
is
set
for
another
twist.
This
time,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
witness
family
week
wherein
the
family
members
of
the
contestants
will
be
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
As
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
the
emotional
ride
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
it
is
reported
that
one
of
the
contestants
will
be
walking
out
of
the
show
before
the
weekend.
Yes!
You
read
it
right.
According
to
media
reports,
Abdu
Rozik's
journey
is
set
to
end
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
As
per
a
tweet
by
The
Khabri,
Abdu
Rozik
will
be
leaving
the
BB
house
on
January
12
(Thursday).
It
was
also
reported
that
Abdu
is
walking
out
of
the
popular
reality
show
due
to
prior
commitments.
For
the
uninitiated,
Abdu
had
earlier
left
Bigg
Boss
16
in
mid-December
last
year
after
a
life
changing
opportunity
came
his
way.
He
had
returned
to
the
show
during
Christmas
celebrations
and
had
changed
the
vibe
of
the
show.
Well,
an
official
announcement
about
Abdu's
exit
is
yet
to
be
made,
however,
the
reports
about
his
exit
have
certainly
left
the
fans
heartbroken.
Exclusive
#AbduRozik
to
leave
#BiggBoss16
house
on
12
Jan
because
of
prior
commitments,
someone
special
will
come
to
take
him
out
and
that
will
be
end
of
journey
for
him
Meanwhile,
Abdu
has
managed
to
become
one
of
the
most
loved
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
shares
a
great
bond
with
Sajid
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Ahluwalia
in
the
house.
In
fact,
as
Farah
Khan
entered
Bigg
Boss
16
to
support
Sajid,
she
was
seen
showering
immense
love
on
Abdu
along
with
Stan
and
Shiv.
She
was
seen
saying,
"Mai
ek
bhai
chod
ke
gayi
thi,
lekin
ab
teen
bhai
aur
le
ke
jaungi".
On
the
other
hand,
Shiv's
mother
was
also
seen
pampering
the
Tajikitani
singer
as
she
entered
the
house
to
support
the
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
season
2
winner.