Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Leave Salman Khan’s Show On THIS Date?

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more and more interesting with every passing day. After an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, the popular reality show is set for another twist. This time, Bigg Boss 16 will witness family week wherein the family members of the contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss house. As everyone is looking forward to the emotional ride on Bigg Boss 16, it is reported that one of the contestants will be walking out of the show before the weekend. Yes! You read it right.

According to media reports, Abdu Rozik's journey is set to end on Bigg Boss 16. As per a tweet by The Khabri, Abdu Rozik will be leaving the BB house on January 12 (Thursday). It was also reported that Abdu is walking out of the popular reality show due to prior commitments. For the uninitiated, Abdu had earlier left Bigg Boss 16 in mid-December last year after a life changing opportunity came his way. He had returned to the show during Christmas celebrations and had changed the vibe of the show. Well, an official announcement about Abdu's exit is yet to be made, however, the reports about his exit have certainly left the fans heartbroken.

Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Abdu has managed to become one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 16. He shares a great bond with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Ahluwalia in the house. In fact, as Farah Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 to support Sajid, she was seen showering immense love on Abdu along with Stan and Shiv. She was seen saying, "Mai ek bhai chod ke gayi thi, lekin ab teen bhai aur le ke jaungi". On the other hand, Shiv's mother was also seen pampering the Tajikitani singer as she entered the house to support the Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner.