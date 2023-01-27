Waiting For You Bro: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Joins Fans Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Wishes To Meet Him

After leaving Bigg Boss 16 earlier this month due to work commitments, Abdu Rozik is currently making headlines for joining fans of Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan outside his bungalow Mannat.

Abdu Rozik, the popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant who hails from Tajikistan, has been making headlines ever since he left Salman Khan's controversial reality show earlier this month due to his other professional commitments.

On Thursday, the Chota Bhaijaan singer, stood outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, in Mumbai with a group of fans, hoping for a chance to meet the 'Pathaan' of the Hindi film industry.

The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant held a placard that read, "I still haven't made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan."

Abdu's excitement was evident in the paparazzi videos shared online, where he can be seen repeating "I love Shah Rukh Khan" and expressing his admiration for the Bollywood superstar. The fans cheered and clapped as Abdu shared the moment with them.

Taking to social media, Abdu also shared a video in which he's seen outside Mannat amid a huge crowd. In the caption, he wrote, "My last dream to be fulfilled in India 🇮🇳 (heart emoji) @iamsrk waiting for you bro"

We wonder how Shah Rukh Khan would react to it. In the comments section, Abdu's fans are suggesting him to take Salman Khan or Farah Khan's help to meet SRK.

An Instagram user wrote, "Bro ask Salman khan he will get you to meet SRK (Heart emoji)"

Another comment read, "Bro farah khan ko bhi bol sakte ho vo jyada time to inki wife ke sath dikhti hai."

For the unversed, SRK's latest film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, was released on Wednesday (January 25) and is already breaking box-office records. Besides Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the spy thriller also features Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

Pathaan is A part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe along with Salman's Tiger and Hrithik Roshan's War franchises.

Coming back to Abdu, there are rumours that he's all set to participate in the upcoming season of Big Brother UK. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

