Waiting For You Bro: Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Joins Fans Outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Wishes To Meet Him

Abdu
Rozik,
the
popular
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
who
hails
from
Tajikistan,
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
he
left
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
earlier
this
month
due
to
his
other
professional
commitments.
On
Thursday,
the
Chota
Bhaijaan
singer,
stood
outside
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
residence,
Mannat,
in
Mumbai
with
a
group
of
fans,
hoping
for
a
chance
to
meet
the
'Pathaan'
of
the
Hindi
film
industry.
The
former
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
held
a
placard
that
read,
"I
still
haven't
made
it
until
I
meet
you.
I
love
you
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
So
happy
to
sit
here
with
all
of
your
fans
and
wait
for
my
turn.
Only
one
dream
left.
Pathaan."
Abdu's
excitement
was
evident
in
the
paparazzi
videos
shared
online,
where
he
can
be
seen
repeating
"I
love
Shah
Rukh
Khan" and
expressing
his
admiration
for
the
Bollywood
superstar.
The
fans
cheered
and
clapped
as
Abdu
shared
the
moment
with
them.
Taking
to
social
media,
Abdu
also
shared
a
video
in
which
he's
seen
outside
Mannat
amid
a
huge
crowd.
In
the
caption,
he
wrote,
"My
last
dream
to
be
fulfilled
in
India
🇮🇳
(heart
emoji)
@iamsrk
waiting
for
you
bro"
Another
comment
read,
"Bro
farah
khan
ko
bhi
bol
sakte
ho
vo
jyada
time
to
inki
wife
ke
sath
dikhti
hai."
For
the
unversed,
SRK's
latest
film
Pathaan,
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand,
was
released
on
Wednesday
(January
25)
and
is
already
breaking
box-office
records.
Besides
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham,
the
spy
thriller
also
features
Salman
Khan
in
an
extended
cameo.
Pathaan
is
A
part
of
Yash
Raj
Films' spy
universe
along
with
Salman's
Tiger
and
Hrithik
Roshan's
War
franchises.
Coming
back
to
Abdu,
there
are
rumours
that
he's
all
set
to
participate
in
the
upcoming
season
of
Big
Brother
UK.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.