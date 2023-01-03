Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Sajid's Fight To Winner’s Name; Everything About This Week's Captaincy Task
Bigg Boss 16 Update: The sixteenth season of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has turned out to be a huge success.
As the controversial season has been fetching great numbers, the makers recently extended it by four weeks. Now, its grand finale will take place on February 12. As only a month is remaining before the show's finale, the makers are introducing interesting tasks to make the show more interesting for fans.
In tonight's (January 3) episode of Bigg Boss 16, this week's captaincy task will take place. From contenders to the winner's name, here's everything you need to know about the latest captaincy task.
What Contestants Have To Do In Captaincy Task?
As shown in the latest promos, Bigg Boss has made a slide in the garden area and each captaincy contender will have a designated area to them. In the task, other contestants will be seen catching balls from the slide and placing them in the baskets of contenders whom they're supporting in the captaincy task.
Captaincy Contenders
While Shiv Thakare is the current captain, he can't be the contender this time. Hence, the four housemates who got safe after the nomination task will be seen competing against each other to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. This means the contenders are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
Sanchalak Of The Captaincy Task
Again, as shown in the promos, Sajid Khan will be the sanchalak of the task. Once again, he'll be seen favouring his 'mandali' members during the task and will indulge in a fight with co-contestant Priyanka.
Abdu Rozik Will Be The New Captain
According to the ongoing buzz, Abdu Rozik has beaten Priyanka, Nimrit, and Stan to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after Shiv Thakare. While the confirmation is still awaited, it is going to be Abdu's second tenure as the captain.
Bigg Boss 16: This Week’s Nominated Contestants
After Vikas Manaktala's elimination last week, the contestants participated in another nomination task in yesterday's (January 2) episode. This week, a total of seven contestants got nominated for eviction - Sajid, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will bid adieu to the show this time.