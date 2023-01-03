Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Sajid's Fight To Winner’s Name; Everything About This Week's Captaincy Task

Ball ka yeh anokha task kise banaayega ghar ka naya captain? 🏀



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on justvoot. #BB16 #BiggBossBeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/muXdWNtNwg — ColorsTV (ColorsTV) January 3, 2023

What Contestants Have To Do In Captaincy Task?

As shown in the latest promos, Bigg Boss has made a slide in the garden area and each captaincy contender will have a designated area to them. In the task, other contestants will be seen catching balls from the slide and placing them in the baskets of contenders whom they're supporting in the captaincy task.

Captaincy Contenders

While Shiv Thakare is the current captain, he can't be the contender this time. Hence, the four housemates who got safe after the nomination task will be seen competing against each other to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. This means the contenders are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Sanchalak Of The Captaincy Task

Again, as shown in the promos, Sajid Khan will be the sanchalak of the task. Once again, he'll be seen favouring his 'mandali' members during the task and will indulge in a fight with co-contestant Priyanka.

Abdu Rozik Will Be The New Captain

According to the ongoing buzz, Abdu Rozik has beaten Priyanka, Nimrit, and Stan to become the new captain of the Bigg Boss house after Shiv Thakare. While the confirmation is still awaited, it is going to be Abdu's second tenure as the captain.

Bigg Boss 16: After Shiv Thakare, THIS Mandali Member Becomes New Captain? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16: This Week’s Nominated Contestants

After Vikas Manaktala's elimination last week, the contestants participated in another nomination task in yesterday's (January 2) episode. This week, a total of seven contestants got nominated for eviction - Sajid, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among them will bid adieu to the show this time.