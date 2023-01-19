Bigg Boss 16: Has Ankit Gupta’s Elimination Weakened Priyanka Choudhary’s Game? Fans Feels ‘It Weakened…..’
Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s bond was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 16. While there have been speculations about Priyanka’s game getting weak post Ankit’s exit, here’s what the audience feels.
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
every
since
she
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
actress
has
been
winning
hearts
with
her
strong
game
and
fearless
personality.
Besides,
her
equation
with
Ankit
Gupta
also
became
the
highlight
of
the
popular
reality
show.
So,
when
Ankit
Gupta
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
it
was
undoubtedly
a
heartbreaking
moment
not
just
for
Ankita
but
for
the
audience
too.
Ever
since
Ankit
had
walked
out
of
the
BB
house,
Priyanka's
changed
game
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion.
In
fact,
there
have
been
rumours
that
Priyanka's
game
has
weakened
post
Ankit
Gupta's
exit.
However,
as
per
our
poll
on
social
media,
netizens
feel
that
the
Udaariyaan
actress'
game
hasn't
weakened
after
Ankit's
elimination
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
Talking
about
it,
one
of
the
Twitter
user
wrote,
"It
weakened
our
hearts
but
not
game.
She
is
there
to
win".
Another
user
tweeted,
"She's
the
strongest
player
I've
ever
seen.
She
gets
targeted
left,
right,
and
center
and
she's
still
thriving".
Interestingly,
Priyanka's
brother
Yogesh
Choudhary
had
also
spilled
beans
on
reports
about
Ankit
spoiling
Priyanka's
game.
Yogesh
emphasised
that
there
has
been
a
change
in
Priyanka's
game
post
Ankit's
elimination
as
now
she
is
getting
to
interact
with
other
contestants.
Yogesh
believed
that
earlier
Ankit
and
Priyanka
used
to
spend
time
with
just
each
other
and
now
Priyanka
is
getting
a
chance
to
gel
with
others
as
well.
Furthermore,
Yogesh
emphasised
that
Ankit
wasn't
a
disadvantage
to
Priyanka
in
the
game.
Instead,
he
was
an
advantage
to
her
as
they
both
gave
each
other
unconditional
support.
Meanwhile,
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
has
called
her
a
winner
already.
He
stated,
Now,
"Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart".
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 18:24 [IST]