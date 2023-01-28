At least Let Me Touch It, Upar Se Hi: Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Experience
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta spoke about his worst experience, sharing a casting couch incident that happened during his early days in the television industry. Read on to know what the Junooniyatt actor said.
Ankit
Gupta
Casting
Couch
Experience:
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Ankit
Gupta
recalled
a
casting
couch
incident
from
his
early
days
in
the
showbiz.
The
TV
heartthrob,
who
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
participated
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show,
shared
his
'worst
experience' as
he
recounted
what
he
was
told
to
do
to
advance
in
his
career.
There
are
no
shortcuts
in
life
and
Ankit
politely
declined
the
offer.
From
talking
about
the
advances
that
casting
directors
and
other
people
made
at
him
to
revealing
his
reaction,
Ankit
Gupta
barred
his
heart
out
in
a
recent
interview.
He
spoke
about
the
time
when
he
had
just
started
his
career
and
people
advised
him
that
he
wouldn't
go
ahead
if
he
didn't
compromise.
Ankit
Gupta
On
Weird
Advice
He
Got
Sharing
a
weird
advice
that
he
received
at
the
beginning
of
his
career,
Ankit
revealed,
"Yaha
to
compromise
karna
padta
hai.
A
lot
of
people,
who
wanted
me
to
compromise,
used
to
say
'See
Ankit
aise
toh
kaam
milta
nahi
hai
industry
mein.
We
have
launched
several
people'.
They
used
to
take
names
of
biggies,
stating
that
the
celebs
were
launched
by
him."
The
Udaariyaan
actor
said
that
people
claimed
that
they
launched
big
celebs
in
the
industry
and
all
of
them
compromised
to
reach
the
position
that
they
achieved.
Ankit
Gupta
On
His
Casting
Couch
Experience
Ankit
also
revealed
how
he
reacted
to
the
entire
incident
when
he
was
asked
to
compromise.
Calling
it
the
'worst
experience
of
life',
he
said
that
he
was
shocked
and
taken
aback
when
such
inappropriate
things
were
said.
"I
said
no-
I
am
not
into
guys
and
even
if
I
am,
I
cannot
do
this.
It
was
my
worst
experience.
Okay,
it
is
getting
adult
now.
Someone
said,
'Okay,
you
don't
want
to
do
it
but
at
least
let
me
touch
it.
Upar
se
hi
hai.
I
was
shocked
and
said
to
myself
'What
is
happening?'," he
added.
Ankit
Gupta's
New
Show
On
the
professional
front,
Ankit
Gupta
will
be
next
seen
in
Junooniyatt,
which
will
hit
the
airwaves
soon.
The
actor
will
be
playing
the
role
of
Jahaan
in
the
music
drama
that
also
stars
Gautam
Vig
and
Neha
Rana.
Unlike
his
previous
role
of
Fateh
Virk
in
Udaariyaan,
Ankit
will
essay
the
character
of
Jahaan,
who
is
a
singer
and
aspires
to
win
the
competition
and
give
back
the
lost
reputation
to
his
parents.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ANKIT
GUPTA'S
ELIMINATION
Ankit
Gupta's
eviction
from
the
reality
show
became
the
talk
of
the
town
as
netizens
believed
that
he
deserved
to
stay
in
the
game.
He
was
voted
out
by
seven
contestants
and
hence,
the
fans
were
miffed
with
the
makers
as
they
had
closed
the
voting
lines
during
that
week.
They
even
requested
the
production
house
and
Colors
channel
to
bring
him
back
as
a
wildcard
contestant
in
the
show,
which
is
hosted
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan.
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
broke
down
into
tears
as
she
bid
adieu
to
Ankit
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.