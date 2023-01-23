Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Opens Up On Priyanka Choudhary’s Wedding; Says ‘Main Dahej Mein….’

As Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary’s sizzling chemistry won millions of hearts on Bigg Boss 16, the Junooniyatt actor has now opened up on the latter’s wedding and stated that he will approve the groom.

Bigg Boss 16 came up with several interesting contestants this season who have been leaving an impact on the audience. Amid these, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary won a million hearts with their sizzling chemistry. The Udaariyaan duo were each other's biggest support in the house and it was a treat to watch them in one frame. While Priyanka has often stated that she had feelings for Ankit, the latter has maintained that they are just friends and want different things in life. Clearly, Ankit has been in no mood to take the friendship to another level.

However, Ankit has also emphasised that he will continue to be Priyanka's friend throughout their life. Interestingly, during his recent interview, Ankit was quizzed about Priyanka's wedding and his response won hearts. Talking about Udaariyaan actress' wedding, Ankit quipped that he will be approving the groom for him. He said, "Uska jo bhi partner hoga main approve karunga. Pehle hi bol dunga ki dekho main dahej me aana wala hu". Meanwhile, Ankit has emphasised that he has been missing Priyanka who is still in the BB house.

This isn't all. Ankit has also been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary's win on Bigg Boss 16 and already declared her a winner. He stated, "Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart. For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show. I feel Priyanka, Shiv, Archana and Shalin would be in the top contestants".

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta is currently busy shooting for Junooniyatt. The show will also stars former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig and Neha Rana in the lead. The show is set to premiere on Colors and will go on air soon.