Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Opens Up On Priyanka Choudhary’s Wedding; Says ‘Main Dahej Mein….’
As Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary’s sizzling chemistry won millions of hearts on Bigg Boss 16, the Junooniyatt actor has now opened up on the latter’s wedding and stated that he will approve the groom.
Bigg
Boss
16
came
up
with
several
interesting
contestants
this
season
who
have
been
leaving
an
impact
on
the
audience.
Amid
these,
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
won
a
million
hearts
with
their
sizzling
chemistry.
The
Udaariyaan
duo
were
each
other's
biggest
support
in
the
house
and
it
was
a
treat
to
watch
them
in
one
frame.
While
Priyanka
has
often
stated
that
she
had
feelings
for
Ankit,
the
latter
has
maintained
that
they
are
just
friends
and
want
different
things
in
life.
Clearly,
Ankit
has
been
in
no
mood
to
take
the
friendship
to
another
level.
However,
Ankit
has
also
emphasised
that
he
will
continue
to
be
Priyanka's
friend
throughout
their
life.
Interestingly,
during
his
recent
interview,
Ankit
was
quizzed
about
Priyanka's
wedding
and
his
response
won
hearts.
Talking
about
Udaariyaan
actress'
wedding,
Ankit
quipped
that
he
will
be
approving
the
groom
for
him.
He
said,
"Uska
jo
bhi
partner
hoga
main
approve
karunga.
Pehle
hi
bol
dunga
ki
dekho
main
dahej
me
aana
wala
hu".
Meanwhile,
Ankit
has
emphasised
that
he
has
been
missing
Priyanka
who
is
still
in
the
BB
house.
This
isn't
all.
Ankit
has
also
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary's
win
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
already
declared
her
a
winner.
He
stated,
"Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart.
For
me,
Priyanka
is
the
winner
of
the
show.
I
feel
Priyanka,
Shiv,
Archana
and
Shalin
would
be
in
the
top
contestants".
Meanwhile,
Ankit
Gupta
is
currently
busy
shooting
for
Junooniyatt.
The
show
will
also
stars
former
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Gautam
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
in
the
lead.
The
show
is
set
to
premiere
on
Colors
and
will
go
on
air
soon.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 13:26 [IST]