Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Ankit Gupta’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

TV
actor
Ankit
Gupta,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Fateh
in
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Gupta
produced
Udaariyaan,
was
recently
seen
in
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16
hosted
by
Salman
Khan.
Amid
all
the
chaos
and
negativity,
Ankit
made
his
presence
felt
despite
his
calm
nature.
Fans
loved
his
one-liners
and
bonding
with
close
friend
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
While
the
actor
entered
showbiz
with
Balika
Vadhu
in
2012,
he
rose
to
fame
with
Channel
V's
Sadda
Haq
and
never
looked
back.
Ankit
Gupta
was
born
in
a
Hindu
family
in
Uttar
Pradesh's
Meerut
on
November
6,
1988.
After
going
through
many
ups
and
downs
in
his
personal
and
professional
life,
the
actor
has
finally
made
a
name
for
himself
in
showbiz.
Ankit
Gupta’s
Schooling
According
to
reports,
Ankit
Gupta
completed
his
schooling
at
a
private
school
in
Meerut.
However,
the
name
of
his
school
isn't
mentioned
anywhere.
Ankit
Gupta’s
College
&
Degree
After
school,
Ankit
got
admitted
to
IPEC
Engineering
College
in
Meerut.
He
has
an
Engineering
degree.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Just
like
Shiv
Thakare,
even
Ankit
is
an
Engineer-turned-TV
star.
Call
Centre
Job
After
completing
his
education,
Ankit
reportedly
began
tuition
classes
in
Meerut
to
get
money.
He
later
worked
in
call
centres
as
well.
He
then
decided
to
try
his
hand
at
modelling
and
relocated
to
Delhi
to
do
so.
Later,
he
relocated
to
Mumbai
and
began
acting.
Well,
the
rest
is
history.
Ankit
Gupta’s
Net
Worth
In
an
acting
career
spanning
over
a
decade,
he
featured
in
several
popular
shows
including
Kuch
Rang
Pyar
Ke
Aise
Bhi
and
Kundali
Bhagya.
Reportedly,
his
net
worth
is
around
Rs
42-45
crore.
Well,
that's
huge!
Don't
you
agree?
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 19:29 [IST]