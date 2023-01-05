    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Ankit Gupta’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

    By
    |
    Bigg Boss 16 Ankit Gupta Educational Qualifications Net Worth Junooniyatt priyanka

    TV actor Ankit Gupta, who became a household name after playing the lead role of Fateh in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Gupta produced Udaariyaan, was recently seen in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

    Amid all the chaos and negativity, Ankit made his presence felt despite his calm nature. Fans loved his one-liners and bonding with close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While the actor entered showbiz with Balika Vadhu in 2012, he rose to fame with Channel V's Sadda Haq and never looked back.

    Bigg Boss 16: 'Marathi Manus' Shiv Thakare's Educational Qualifications Will Leave You SurprisedBigg Boss 16: 'Marathi Manus' Shiv Thakare's Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Surprised

    After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16 two weeks ago, he's now all set to entertain fans with his new show, Junooniyatt. Interestingly, the show also features his BB 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig.

    While fans still wait for the makers to announce its premiere date, let's look at Ankit's educational qualifications here.

    Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman's ShowBigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman's Show

    Ankit Gupta’s Early Life

    Ankit Gupta’s Early Life

    Ankit Gupta was born in a Hindu family in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on November 6, 1988. After going through many ups and downs in his personal and professional life, the actor has finally made a name for himself in showbiz.

    Ankit Gupta’s Schooling

    Ankit Gupta’s Schooling

    According to reports, Ankit Gupta completed his schooling at a private school in Meerut. However, the name of his school isn't mentioned anywhere.

    Ankit Gupta’s College & Degree

    Ankit Gupta’s College & Degree

    After school, Ankit got admitted to IPEC Engineering College in Meerut. He has an Engineering degree. Yes, you read that right! Just like Shiv Thakare, even Ankit is an Engineer-turned-TV star.

    Call Centre Job

    Call Centre Job

    After completing his education, Ankit reportedly began tuition classes in Meerut to get money. He later worked in call centres as well. He then decided to try his hand at modelling and relocated to Delhi to do so. Later, he relocated to Mumbai and began acting. Well, the rest is history.

    Ankit Gupta’s Net Worth

    Ankit Gupta’s Net Worth

    In an acting career spanning over a decade, he featured in several popular shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kundali Bhagya. Reportedly, his net worth is around Rs 42-45 crore. Well, that's huge! Don't you agree?

    Comments
    Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 19:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2023
    More BIGG BOSS 16 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X