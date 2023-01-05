Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Ankit Gupta’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

Ankit Gupta’s Early Life

Ankit Gupta was born in a Hindu family in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on November 6, 1988. After going through many ups and downs in his personal and professional life, the actor has finally made a name for himself in showbiz.

Ankit Gupta’s Schooling

According to reports, Ankit Gupta completed his schooling at a private school in Meerut. However, the name of his school isn't mentioned anywhere.

Ankit Gupta’s College & Degree

After school, Ankit got admitted to IPEC Engineering College in Meerut. He has an Engineering degree. Yes, you read that right! Just like Shiv Thakare, even Ankit is an Engineer-turned-TV star.

Call Centre Job

After completing his education, Ankit reportedly began tuition classes in Meerut to get money. He later worked in call centres as well. He then decided to try his hand at modelling and relocated to Delhi to do so. Later, he relocated to Mumbai and began acting. Well, the rest is history.

Ankit Gupta’s Net Worth

In an acting career spanning over a decade, he featured in several popular shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kundali Bhagya. Reportedly, his net worth is around Rs 42-45 crore. Well, that's huge! Don't you agree?