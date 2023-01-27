Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals What He HATES About Priyanka; Says ‘I Could Kill Her…’

Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
have
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
courtesy
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
duo
won
millions
of
hearts
with
their
stint
on
Udaariyaan
and
when
they
appeared
on
the
popular
reality
show,
it
was
a
treat
for
the
fans.
Needless
to
say,
Ankit
and
Priyanka
have
been
each
other's
biggest
support
in
the
house.
And
while
Ankit
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
game,
he
continues
to
root
for
the
actress.
Amid
this,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
a
throwback
video
of
the
duo
wherein
Ankit
was
seen
talking
about
what
he
hates
the
most
about
Priyanka
and
what
he
loves
the
most
about
her.
The
video
happens
to
be
Ankit
and
Priyanka's
vlog
wherein
a
fan
has
asked
them
to
reveal
what
he
hate
and
love
about
each
other.
To
this,
Ankit
said
that
he
finds
Priyanka's
habit
of
saying
'Yes
Bro'
quite
irritating.
He
quipped
saying,
"I
could
kill
her
for
that".
Ankit
Gupta
Loves
THIS
Thing
About
Priyanka
Choudhary
Talking
about
what
he
like
about
her,
Ankit
stated,
"I
like
the
fact
that
she
is
very
caring.
Hum
jab
baat
nahi
kar
rahe
the
and
when
I
got
sick,
she
actually
took
care
of
me.
Maine
phir
socha
chalo
yaar
sorry
accept
kar
lete
hain".
What
Priyanka
Choudhary
Hates
About
Ankit
Gupta
Soon,
Priyanka
revealed
that
she
hates
about
Ankit
and
said,
"Vaise
to
irritating
koi
baat
hai
nahi
as
such.
But
haan,
thoda
sa
khadoos
hai".
Well,
the
duo
was
certainly
enjoying
pulling
each
other's
leg.
Priyanka
Loves
This
Thing
About
Ankit
Gupta
Talking
about
what's
the
best
thing
about
Ankit,
Priyanka
responded,
"Ye
thoda
sa
khadoos
hai
sabke
saath
but
he
is
very
nice
to
me,
he
is
a
good
friend
of
mine.
He
is
my
partner
in
crime
basically.
The
best
part
about
him".