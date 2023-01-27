Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals What He HATES About Priyanka; Says ‘I Could Kill Her…’

What Ankit Gupta Hates About Priyanka Choudhary

The video happens to be Ankit and Priyanka's vlog wherein a fan has asked them to reveal what he hate and love about each other. To this, Ankit said that he finds Priyanka's habit of saying 'Yes Bro' quite irritating. He quipped saying, "I could kill her for that".

Ankit Gupta Loves THIS Thing About Priyanka Choudhary

Talking about what he like about her, Ankit stated, "I like the fact that she is very caring. Hum jab baat nahi kar rahe the and when I got sick, she actually took care of me. Maine phir socha chalo yaar sorry accept kar lete hain".

What Priyanka Choudhary Hates About Ankit Gupta

Soon, Priyanka revealed that she hates about Ankit and said, "Vaise to irritating koi baat hai nahi as such. But haan, thoda sa khadoos hai". Well, the duo was certainly enjoying pulling each other's leg.

Priyanka Loves This Thing About Ankit Gupta

Talking about what's the best thing about Ankit, Priyanka responded, "Ye thoda sa khadoos hai sabke saath but he is very nice to me, he is a good friend of mine. He is my partner in crime basically. The best part about him".