BB16: Ankit Gupta Lauds To Priyanka Choudhary’s Performance In Torture Task; Says ‘It Was A Treat To Watch’

The
race
to
finale
on
Bigg
Boss
16
is
getting
intense
and
the
contestants
are
in
no
mood
to
give
up
in
the
last
leg.
The
popular
reality
show
recently
witnessed
an
interesting
torture
task
for
the
prize
money
wherein
the
mandali
(Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Ahluwalia)
were
seen
torturing
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam
and
Shalin
Bhanot
in
order
to
provoke
them
to
leave
the
buzzer.
However,
despite
all
the
efforts
and
torture
from
the
mandali,
Shalin,
Priyanka
and
Archana
managed
to
complete
the
task.
And
while
the
task
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
Ankit
Gupta
is
all
praises
for
Priyanka's
performance
during
the
torture
task.
Sharing
a
video
on
Instagram,
Ankit
said
he
is
proud
of
Priyanka
for
holding
her
ground
and
giving
a
tough
fight
to
the
mandali.
He
said,
"Hey
Pari,
Congratulations
for
the
finale
week.
I
am
so
so
so
proud
of
you
the
way
you
performed
in
the
torture
task,
the
way
you
stood
your
ground
with
that
confident
smile
on
your
face.
I
am
so
proud,
it
was
a
treat
to
watch.
It
actually
felt
like
you
are
not
getting
tortured,
it
is
the
mandali
who
is
getting
tortured".
Furthermore,
Ankit
urged
his
fans
to
keep
supporting
Priyanka
as
he
rooted
for
the
Udaariyaan
actress.
"Guys,
just
the
final
push
and
trophy
will
be
home.
Pari
all
the
best,
get
the
trophy
home
and
I
will
see
you
very
soon," he
added
along
with
a
flying
kiss.
of
now,
Priyanka
has
managed
to
make
it
to
the
finale
week
along
with
Shalin,
Archana
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
On
the
other
hand,
mandali
members
Shiv,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
the
house
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.