Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Has The Sweetest Nickname For Priyanka Choudhary And It Will Make You Go Aww

Ankit Gupta’s Nick Name For Priyanka Choudhary

When quizzed about Priyanka's nickname, Ankit stated, "Main to isko Tejo hi bulata hu". Soon Priyanka added, "Ye sirf Tejo hi bulata hai. Real life me bhi Tejo hi bolta hai. Maine iska number bhi Tejo ke naam se save kia hai".

Priyanka Choudhary Has The Cutest Nickname For Ankit Gupta

On the other hand, Priyanka Choudhary also opened up about the nicknames and it has won hearts. The actress stated, "Mai isko bahut saare naam se bulati hu. Anki, cutie, patootie, gandi, bachi, choti, motu sb bolti hu main isko". To this, Ankit replied saying, "I don't like any of them".

What Does Ankit Gupta Love The Most About Priyanka Choudhary?

When quizzed about what Ankit loves the most about Priyanka, she said, "she is very caring and genuine. jab bahut saari cheezein hoti hain to unme se 1-2 cheezein dhundhni bht mushkil hoti hain. She is a very good actor". This left Priyanka beaming with happiness and she responded by saying, "Pehi baar bola hai ye".

What Does Priyanka Choudhary Love The Most About Ankit Gupta?

And when Priyanka was quizzed a similar question, she stated, "He is a very hardworking guy. He is very caring. Jinko wo pyaar karta hai unke liye bahut karta hai. Mujhe uski sabse achi cheez lagti hai chahe shoot ho, kitna hi lamba shoot chale, he doesn't miss his workout. That's the best part about him. Apna bhi pura dhyan rakhta hai, kaam ko leke bhi bahut hardworking hai and caring to wo hai hi".