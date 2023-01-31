    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Has The Sweetest Nickname For Priyanka Choudhary And It Will Make You Go Aww

    As Priyanka Choudhary has made it to the top 7 contestants on Bigg Boss 16, we have got our hands on a throwback video of her and Ankit Gupta wherein the latter revealed the cutest nickname for the Udaariyaan actress.
    BB16: Ankit Gupta Has The Sweetest Nickname For Priyanka

    Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary have been one of the most loved onscreen jodis and there are no second thoughts about it. It has always been a treat to watch them in one frame. While they became a household name post their stint in Udaariyaan and their chemistry won millions of hearts on Bigg Boss 16. And while Ankit is no longer in the race to win the trophy, he has been making sure to root for Priyanka Choudhary who has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. While everyone is looking forward to the grand finale, we have got hands on an adorable throwback video of Ankit Priyanka wherein they revealed each other's nicknames.

    When quizzed about Priyanka's nickname, Ankit stated, "Main to isko Tejo hi bulata hu". Soon Priyanka added, "Ye sirf Tejo hi bulata hai. Real life me bhi Tejo hi bolta hai. Maine iska number bhi Tejo ke naam se save kia hai".

    On the other hand, Priyanka Choudhary also opened up about the nicknames and it has won hearts. The actress stated, "Mai isko bahut saare naam se bulati hu. Anki, cutie, patootie, gandi, bachi, choti, motu sb bolti hu main isko". To this, Ankit replied saying, "I don't like any of them".

    When quizzed about what Ankit loves the most about Priyanka, she said, "she is very caring and genuine. jab bahut saari cheezein hoti hain to unme se 1-2 cheezein dhundhni bht mushkil hoti hain. She is a very good actor". This left Priyanka beaming with happiness and she responded by saying, "Pehi baar bola hai ye".

    And when Priyanka was quizzed a similar question, she stated, "He is a very hardworking guy. He is very caring. Jinko wo pyaar karta hai unke liye bahut karta hai. Mujhe uski sabse achi cheez lagti hai chahe shoot ho, kitna hi lamba shoot chale, he doesn't miss his workout. That's the best part about him. Apna bhi pura dhyan rakhta hai, kaam ko leke bhi bahut hardworking hai and caring to wo hai hi".

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 12:31 [IST]
    X