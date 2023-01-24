Bigg Boss 16 Fan Asks Ankit Gupta ‘Priyankit Or Shivyanka?’ Check His Cute Reaction Here
TV actor Ankit Gupta has been making headlines since he entered Bigg Boss 16 in October last year. Even after his exit from the controversial reality show last month, the actor is continuously in news.
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
premiered
in
October
last
year
and
has
been
fetching
huge
numbers.
The
highest-rated
reality
show
is
moving
towards
its
grand
finale
which
is
going
to
take
place
on
February
12.
Several
popular
celebrities
entered
Bigg
Boss
16
and
only
eight
of
them
are
currently
locked
inside.
One
of
them
was
Ankit
Gupta
too.
The
actor
entered
the
controversial
house
with
his
Udaariyaan
co-star
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Fans
loved
their
friendship
and
fondly
named
them
PriyAnkit.
Sadly,
the
BB
16
co-contestants
removed
Ankit
last
month
stating
that
he's
not
much
active
in
the
game.
While
his
fans
are
hoping
for
his
re-entry
into
the
show,
it
is
now
clear
that
the
actor
isn't
going
to
re-enter
as
a
wild-card
contestant.
After
his
exit,
Priyanka's
equation
with
her
biggest
rival
Shiv
Thakare
changed
a
bit
and
both
of
them
are
now
cordial
with
each
other.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
fans
ARE
liking
their
new
equation
and
are
now
calling
them
Shivyanka.
Recently,
Ankit
conducted
a
Q&A
session
on
Instagram
where
his
fans
asked
several
interesting
questions
for
him
to
answer.
One
of
them
asked
Ankit
to
choose
between
Priyankit
and
Shivyanka
fans.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
Bigg
Boss
fan
wrote,
"Priyankit
or
Shivyanka?" Ankit
answered
the
question
in
a
cute
way.
Laughing
sarcastically,
he
said,
"Anyday,
Priyankit."
Well,
his
reply
is
surely
going
to
make
Priyankit
fans
happy.
Don'y
you
agree?
For
the
unversed,
Priyanka
and
Shiv
currently
share
a
good
cordial
equation.
However,
in
tonight's
(January
24)
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
both
of
them
will
be
seen
indulging
in
a
fight
again.
In
the
latest
promos,
Bigg
Boss
will
give
a
last
chance
to
take
the
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
from
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
While
Priyanka
will
try
to
play
againt
Nimrit,
Shiv
and
his
mandali
will
try
to
stop
them.
That's
when
the
duo
will
end
up
fighting
once
again.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
how
Shiyanka
shippers
would
react
after
their
brawl.