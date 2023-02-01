Ankit Gupta REACTS To Saurish Sharma’s Prediction For His Bond With Priyanka: It’s A Decision Best Left…

It
is
always
a
treat
to
watch
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
in
one
frame,
isn't
it?
From
Udaariyaan
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
Ankit
and
Priyanka
have
won
millions
of
hearts
with
their
sizzling
chemistry.
Interestingly,
there
have
been
endless
speculations
about
the
duo
dating
each
other.
In
fact,
Priyanka
had
even
confessed
her
feeling
for
Ankit
time
and
again.
And
while
the
duo
is
yet
to
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level,
their
equation
made
the
headlines
when
astrologer
Saurish
Sharma
predicted
that
their
relationship
doesn't
have
a
future
together.
Saurish
Sharma’s
Prediction
For
Priyanka
Choudhary
&
Ankit
Gupta
To
recall,
Saurish
told
Priyanka
that
her
relationship
with
Ankit
doesn't
have
a
bright
future
and
that
she
shouldn't
waste
time
on
him
He
stated,
"Mujhe
aapka
aur
Ankit
ke
relationship
ka
future
acha
nahi
dikh
raha.
Time
waste
mat
kariye".
Ankit
Gupta
On
Saurish
Sharma’s
Prediction
And
now,
Ankit
has
reacted
to
the
prediction
and
claimed
that
the
future
of
their
relationship
depends
on
them
and
not
on
any
astrologer.
He
said,
"Priyanka
and
I
are
friends
who
share
a
great
bond.
As
for
who
will
be
in
whose
future,
is
a
decision
best
left
to
the
two
of
us,
not
to
any
astrologer
or
anyone
else.
This
is
our
decision
and
will
be
up
to
us
where
we
take
our
association
forward
as
friends
or
something
else,
and
let
it
stay
like
that".
Ankit
Gupta
Roots
For
Priyanka
Choudhary
On
the
other
hand,
as
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
been
winning
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
rooting
for
her.
Talking
about
it,
Ankit
stated,
"She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart.
For
me,
Priyanka
is
the
winner
of
the
show".
As
of
now,
Priyanka
has
made
it
to
the
finale
week
along
with
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Ankit
Gupta
Is
Open
For
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13
Meanwhile,
as
Ankit
Gupta
is
gearing
up
for
his
upcoming
show
Junooniyatt,
he
has
dropped
hints
about
his
interest
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
13.
"There
is
another
genre
of
reality
show,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi,
which
I
am
open
to
because
I
love
doing
stunts,"
Ankit
was
quoted
saying.
Looks
like
we
can
see
Ankit
performing
some
breathtaking
stunts
in
the
upcoming
season
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi.
BB16:
Priyanka
Choudhary
&
Ankit
Gupta
Have
A
Green
Signal
For
Their
Relationship;
Reveals
Brother
Yogesh
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 22:35 [IST]