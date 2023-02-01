    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ankit Gupta REACTS To Saurish Sharma’s Prediction For His Bond With Priyanka: It’s A Decision Best Left…

    Days after astrologer Saurish Sharma gave his prediction for Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary’s relationship, here’s what the Junooniyatt actor has to say about it.
    Ankit Gupta REACTS To Saurish Sharma’s Prediction

    It is always a treat to watch Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary in one frame, isn't it? From Udaariyaan to Bigg Boss 16, Ankit and Priyanka have won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry. Interestingly, there have been endless speculations about the duo dating each other. In fact, Priyanka had even confessed her feeling for Ankit time and again. And while the duo is yet to take their relationship to the next level, their equation made the headlines when astrologer Saurish Sharma predicted that their relationship doesn't have a future together.

    To recall, Saurish told Priyanka that her relationship with Ankit doesn't have a bright future and that she shouldn't waste time on him He stated, "Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye".

    And now, Ankit has reacted to the prediction and claimed that the future of their relationship depends on them and not on any astrologer. He said, "Priyanka and I are friends who share a great bond. As for who will be in whose future, is a decision best left to the two of us, not to any astrologer or anyone else. This is our decision and will be up to us where we take our association forward as friends or something else, and let it stay like that".

    On the other hand, as Priyanka Choudhary has been winning hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta has been rooting for her. Talking about it, Ankit stated, "She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart. For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show". As of now, Priyanka has made it to the finale week along with Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot.

    Meanwhile, as Ankit Gupta is gearing up for his upcoming show Junooniyatt, he has dropped hints about his interest in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. "There is another genre of reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, which I am open to because I love doing stunts," Ankit was quoted saying. Looks like we can see Ankit performing some breathtaking stunts in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 22:35 [IST]
