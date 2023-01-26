Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Defines Priyanka Choudhary In One Word & It Will Make You Go Aww

It
has
been
a
month
since
Ankit
Gupta
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
due
to
votes
from
the
housemates
and
his
massive
fan
following
has
been
missing
his
presence
on
the
show.
Interestingly,
during
his
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
his
equation
with
Priyanka
won
a
million
of
hearts.
It
was
a
treat
to
watch
them
together
in
one
frame.
And
while
Priyanka
has
been
heartbroken
post
Ankit's
elimination
from
the
popular
reality
show,
the
Udaariyaan
actor
is
often
seen
rooting
for
the
actress.
And
now,
Priyanka
and
Ankit,
who
are
fondly
known
as
PriyAnkit
by
the
fans,
are
once
again
making
the
headlines,
as
Junooniyatt
actor
was
seen
describing
the
actress
in
one
word
in
an
interview.
During
his
recent
interview,
as
Ankit
was
asked
to
describe
BB16
contestants
in
one
word,
he
was
quick
to
call
Priyanka
'my
best
buddy'.
When
quizzed
about
other
contestants,
Ankit
called
Shiv
Thakare
a
"gamer" while
for
Archana
Gautam,
he
used
the
word
"irritating".
Talking
about
Tina
Datta,
Ankit
emphasised
about
her
equation
with
Shalin
Bhanot
and
described
her
by
saying
"Shalin
did
this".
He
even
described
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
in
a
sentence
and
said,
"Priyanka
is
targeting
me".
Well,
Ankit's
kind
words
for
Priyanka
have
certainly
won
hearts.
Meanwhile,
Ankit
also
shared
a
video
on
his
Instagram
handle
and
urged
people
to
vote
for
Priyanka.
He
said,
"So
all
of
you
know
that
Priyanka
is
nominated
this
week.
It
is
our
time
to
show
her
our
support.
Just
go
and
vote
for
Priyanka
as
much
as
you
can
and
I
am
going
to
vote
for
her
and
I
am
going
to
support
her.
Let's
vote
for
her
and
make
her
win
this
season".
For
the
uninitiated,
Priyanka
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
along
with
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta
and
Shiv
Thakare.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
be
walking
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
this
weekend.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 21:56 [IST]