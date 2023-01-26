Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Defines Priyanka Choudhary In One Word & It Will Make You Go Aww

As Priyanka Choudhary is making headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, her bond with Ankit Gupta has become the talk of the town once again as he has defined her in one word.

It has been a month since Ankit Gupta was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 due to votes from the housemates and his massive fan following has been missing his presence on the show. Interestingly, during his stint on Bigg Boss 16, his equation with Priyanka won a million of hearts. It was a treat to watch them together in one frame. And while Priyanka has been heartbroken post Ankit's elimination from the popular reality show, the Udaariyaan actor is often seen rooting for the actress.

And now, Priyanka and Ankit, who are fondly known as PriyAnkit by the fans, are once again making the headlines, as Junooniyatt actor was seen describing the actress in one word in an interview. During his recent interview, as Ankit was asked to describe BB16 contestants in one word, he was quick to call Priyanka 'my best buddy'. When quizzed about other contestants, Ankit called Shiv Thakare a "gamer" while for Archana Gautam, he used the word "irritating". Talking about Tina Datta, Ankit emphasised about her equation with Shalin Bhanot and described her by saying "Shalin did this". He even described Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a sentence and said, "Priyanka is targeting me". Well, Ankit's kind words for Priyanka have certainly won hearts.

Meanwhile, Ankit also shared a video on his Instagram handle and urged people to vote for Priyanka. He said, "So all of you know that Priyanka is nominated this week. It is our time to show her our support. Just go and vote for Priyanka as much as you can and I am going to vote for her and I am going to support her. Let's vote for her and make her win this season". For the uninitiated, Priyanka has been nominated for elimination along with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of Bigg Boss 16 this weekend.