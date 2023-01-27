Throwback: Priyanka Choudhary Reveals Ankit Gupta’s First Compliment For Her; Says ‘Isne Mujhe Bola Ki….’
As Priyanka Choudhary has been grabbing the eyeballs for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Udaariyaan actress revealed Ankit Gupta’s first compliment for her.
Bigg
Boss
16
is
inching
towards
its
grand
finale
and
Priyanka
Choudhary
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
of
the
show.
She
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
her
strong
game.
Besides,
her
chemistry
with
Ankit
Gupta
had
also
won
millions
of
hearts.
In
fact,
though
it's
been
a
month
since
Ankit
was
eliminated
from
the
popular
reality
show,
fans
have
been
looking
forward
to
their
reunion.
Amid
this,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
a
throwback
video
wherein
the
Udaariyaan
actress
revealed
Ankit
Gupta's
first
compliment
for
her
on
the
sets
of
their
show
and
it
is
not
what
you
think.
In
the
video,
which
was
shot
on
the
sets
of
Udaariyaan,
Priyanka
and
Ankit
aka
Tejo
and
Fateh
were
seen
answering
fan
questions.
As
one
of
the
fans
asked
them
about
their
first
meeting
and
their
first
reaction
to
each
other,
Priyanka
was
quick
to
respond
and
reveal
Ankit's
first
compliment
to
her.
She
said,
"Hum
log
test
pe
mile
the,
isne
mujhe
aake
bola
ki
"Mujhe
aisa
lagta
tha
ki
aaj
tak
meri
jawline
bahut
sharp
hai
lekin
tumhari
dekh
kar
to
mujhe
lag
raha
hai
ki...
Ohh!"".
However,
Ankit
replied
saying,
"Mera
aisa
koi
reaction
nahi
tha.
Main
kabhi
reaction
ya
perception
nahi
banata.
That's
a
very
good
thing
about
me.
I
try
to
understand
them."
On
the
other
hand,
Priyanka
was
all
praises
for
Ankit
and
called
him
the
perfect
choice
for
the
role
of
Fateh.
She
asserted,
"I
met
Ankit
on
the
sets
aur
humne
bas
thodi
hi
baat
ki
thi.
But
mujhe
Fateh
Singh
Virk
dikh
raha
tha
isme
because
Fateh
ko
dhoondhne
me
bht
mehnat
lagi
thi".
Meanwhile,
as
Priyanka
has
been
grabbing
the
eyeballs
for
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
rooting
for
her.
In
fact,
while
Priyanka
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
along
with
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Shiv
Thakare,
Ankit
shared
a
video
urging
fans
to
vote
for
her.
He
said,
"Priyanka
Choudhary
is
nominated
this
week.
It's
time
to
show
our
support
and
just
go
and
vote
for
her
as
much
as
you
can.
I
am
going
to
vote
for
her
and
support
her.
Let's
make
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
16".