Throwback: Priyanka Choudhary Reveals Ankit Gupta’s First Compliment For Her; Says ‘Isne Mujhe Bola Ki….’

As Priyanka Choudhary has been grabbing the eyeballs for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Udaariyaan actress revealed Ankit Gupta’s first compliment for her.

Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its grand finale and Priyanka Choudhary has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the show. She has been the talk of the town for her strong game. Besides, her chemistry with Ankit Gupta had also won millions of hearts. In fact, though it's been a month since Ankit was eliminated from the popular reality show, fans have been looking forward to their reunion. Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Udaariyaan actress revealed Ankit Gupta's first compliment for her on the sets of their show and it is not what you think.

Bigg Boss 16 | Ankit Gupta's Sweet Message For Priyanka Choudhary As She Gets Nominated: I'm Going To...

In the video, which was shot on the sets of Udaariyaan, Priyanka and Ankit aka Tejo and Fateh were seen answering fan questions. As one of the fans asked them about their first meeting and their first reaction to each other, Priyanka was quick to respond and reveal Ankit's first compliment to her. She said, "Hum log test pe mile the, isne mujhe aake bola ki "Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki aaj tak meri jawline bahut sharp hai lekin tumhari dekh kar to mujhe lag raha hai ki... Ohh!"". However, Ankit replied saying, "Mera aisa koi reaction nahi tha. Main kabhi reaction ya perception nahi banata. That's a very good thing about me. I try to understand them."

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals What He HATES About Priyanka; Says 'I Could Kill Her...'

On the other hand, Priyanka was all praises for Ankit and called him the perfect choice for the role of Fateh. She asserted, "I met Ankit on the sets aur humne bas thodi hi baat ki thi. But mujhe Fateh Singh Virk dikh raha tha isme because Fateh ko dhoondhne me bht mehnat lagi thi".

Meanwhile, as Priyanka has been grabbing the eyeballs for her stint on Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta has been rooting for her. In fact, while Priyanka has been nominated for elimination this week along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare, Ankit shared a video urging fans to vote for her. He said, "Priyanka Choudhary is nominated this week. It's time to show our support and just go and vote for her as much as you can. I am going to vote for her and support her. Let's make the winner of Bigg Boss 16".