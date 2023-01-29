Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals Who Would He Pair Priyanka Choudhary With & His Answer Is……

Ankit Gupta, who is gearing up for the launch of Junooniyatt, has revealed who he would like to pair BFF Priyanka Choudhary with and his response is sheer love.

Think about the most adored onscreen jodis, the list can never be complete without mentioning Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. The duo played the lead pair in Udaairyaan and their sizzling chemistry won millions of hearts. So, when Ankit and Priyanka appeared on Bigg Boss 16, it was a treat for the fans. After all, the audience got to see more of their stunning chemistry. And while Ankit has been eliminated from the show a month ago, he has made sure to root for Priyanka. In fact, he has been all praises for Priyanka's game on the popular reality show.

Recently, Ankit Gupta got into a candid conversation wherein he was quizzed about who he would like to pair Priyanka with. To this, Ankit quipped saying, "Myself". He further paired other contestants as well and his responses were, "Archana-Some MP, MC Stan-Buba, Shiv-Veena and Shalin-Tina". Interestingly, this isn't the first time Ankit spoke about Priyanka in his interviews. Earlier, when Ankit was quizzed about Priyanka's wedding, he said that he will be approving the groom for him. The actor asserted, "Uska jo bhi partner hoga main approve karunga. Pehle hi bol dunga ki dekho main dahej me aana wala hu".

Meanwhile, Ankit has been rooting for Priyanka Choudhary and believes that she will be the winner of the show. Talking about it, he said, "Priyanka is solo and hurt. Abhi wo puri sherni banegi aur woh saare gharwalon ki vaat laga degi (She will become a tigress and will destroy other housemates). She is very much clear and opinionated. She always plays with her heart. For me, Priyanka is the winner of the show".

Talking about the work front, Ankit is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming show Junooniyatt. Also starring Gautam Vig and Neha Rana, the show will be a musical drama and will be launched in mid-February.