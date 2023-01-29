Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Reveals Who Would He Pair Priyanka Choudhary With & His Answer Is……

Think
about
the
most
adored
onscreen
jodis,
the
list
can
never
be
complete
without
mentioning
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary.
The
duo
played
the
lead
pair
in
Udaairyaan
and
their
sizzling
chemistry
won
millions
of
hearts.
So,
when
Ankit
and
Priyanka
appeared
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
it
was
a
treat
for
the
fans.
After
all,
the
audience
got
to
see
more
of
their
stunning
chemistry.
And
while
Ankit
has
been
eliminated
from
the
show
a
month
ago,
he
has
made
sure
to
root
for
Priyanka.
In
fact,
he
has
been
all
praises
for
Priyanka's
game
on
the
popular
reality
show.
Recently,
Ankit
Gupta
got
into
a
candid
conversation
wherein
he
was
quizzed
about
who
he
would
like
to
pair
Priyanka
with.
To
this,
Ankit
quipped
saying,
"Myself".
He
further
paired
other
contestants
as
well
and
his
responses
were,
"Archana-Some
MP,
MC
Stan-Buba,
Shiv-Veena
and
Shalin-Tina".
Interestingly,
this
isn't
the
first
time
Ankit
spoke
about
Priyanka
in
his
interviews.
Earlier,
when
Ankit
was
quizzed
about
Priyanka's
wedding,
he
said
that
he
will
be
approving
the
groom
for
him.
The
actor
asserted,
"Uska
jo
bhi
partner
hoga
main
approve
karunga.
Pehle
hi
bol
dunga
ki
dekho
main
dahej
me
aana
wala
hu".
Meanwhile,
Ankit
has
been
rooting
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
believes
that
she
will
be
the
winner
of
the
show.
Talking
about
it,
he
said,
"Priyanka
is
solo
and
hurt.
Abhi
wo
puri
sherni
banegi
aur
woh
saare
gharwalon
ki
vaat
laga
degi
(She
will
become
a
tigress
and
will
destroy
other
housemates).
She
is
very
much
clear
and
opinionated.
She
always
plays
with
her
heart.
For
me,
Priyanka
is
the
winner
of
the
show".
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Ankit
is
gearing
up
for
the
launch
of
his
upcoming
show
Junooniyatt.
Also
starring
Gautam
Vig
and
Neha
Rana,
the
show
will
be
a
musical
drama
and
will
be
launched
in
mid-February.
