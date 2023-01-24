Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Ankit Gupta If He's Excited To Meet Priyanka Choudhary, He Says 'Main Bahut...' - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 update: A fan asked Ankit Gupta if he is excited to meet Priyanka Choudhary. His reply deserves your attention as the Udaariyaan actor responded in the cutest way possible. Check out the video right here!

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he participated in Salman Khan's reality show. His elimination became the talk of the town as fans believed that he deserved to stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Netizens expressed their displeasure over the way he was evicted from BB 16, asking the makers to reconsider their decision and bring him back as a wildcard contestant.

Only three weeks are remaining for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 but fans are still requesting the channel and production house to introduce him as a wildcard. While the viewers are doing their best to express their love for Ankit Gupta, the Udaariyaan actor surprised everyone when he hosted an ask me session on Instagram.

From answering questions related to Junooniyatt launch date to revealing details about a solo trip, Ankit Gupta gave interesting replies. There is one question that captured the attention of the netizens on social media.

Mr. Gupta came up with the cutest reply when an Instagram user asked him if he is excited to meet Priyanka Choudhary. Grab a bowl of popcorn and check out his sweet response to the question.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Bigg Boss 16 will end with a blockbuster finale episode next month on Colors channel. Makers have confirmed that the reality show will telecast its grand finale on February 12, 2023. Before the finale, they have introduced the Ticket to Finale task where Priyanka Choudhary locked horns with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer when they slammed her for trying to be vocal about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's captaincy.