Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Ankit Gupta If He's Excited To Meet Priyanka Choudhary, He Says 'Main Bahut...' - WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
he
participated
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
His
elimination
became
the
talk
of
the
town
as
fans
believed
that
he
deserved
to
stay
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Netizens
expressed
their
displeasure
over
the
way
he
was
evicted
from
BB
16,
asking
the
makers
to
reconsider
their
decision
and
bring
him
back
as
a
wildcard
contestant.
Only
three
weeks
are
remaining
for
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
but
fans
are
still
requesting
the
channel
and
production
house
to
introduce
him
as
a
wildcard.
While
the
viewers
are
doing
their
best
to
express
their
love
for
Ankit
Gupta,
the
Udaariyaan
actor
surprised
everyone
when
he
hosted
an
ask
me
session
on
Instagram.
From
answering
questions
related
to
Junooniyatt
launch
date
to
revealing
details
about
a
solo
trip,
Ankit
Gupta
gave
interesting
replies.
There
is
one
question
that
captured
the
attention
of
the
netizens
on
social
media.
Mr.
Gupta
came
up
with
the
cutest
reply
when
an
Instagram
user
asked
him
if
he
is
excited
to
meet
Priyanka
Choudhary.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
check
out
his
sweet
response
to
the
question.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
Bigg
Boss
16
will
end
with
a
blockbuster
finale
episode
next
month
on
Colors
channel.
Makers
have
confirmed
that
the
reality
show
will
telecast
its
grand
finale
on
February
12,
2023.
Before
the
finale,
they
have
introduced
the
Ticket
to
Finale
task
where
Priyanka
Choudhary
locked
horns
with
MC
Stan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
when
they
slammed
her
for
trying
to
be
vocal
about
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
captaincy.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 15:09 [IST]