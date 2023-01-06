‘Woh Cheez Kabhi Telecast Nahi…’ BB 16’s Ankit Gupta On Sajid Claiming He Shared Priyanka’s Secrets With Him

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
TV
star
Ankit
Gupta
finally
got
evicted
from
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
two
weeks
ago
after
winning
many
hearts
with
his
stint.
While
he's
now
busy
with
his
new
Colors
show
Junooniyatt,
his
close
friend
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
is
still
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
In
a
recent
episode,
she
indulged
in
a
fight
with
co-contestant
Sajid
Khan.
After
the
fight,
the
filmmaker
told
his
mandali
members
that
she
was
scared
of
him
as
Ankit
had
told
him
many
things
about
her.
In
a
recent
interview,
the
Udaariyaan
star
has
finally
reacted
to
Sajid's
claims
and
cleared
that
he's
lying.
Talking
to
Bollywood
Spy
he
said,
"Agar
aisa
hota
ki
maine
Sajid
ji
ko
Priyanka
ke
baare
mein
kuch
bola
hota
toh
ye
Bigg
Boss
ke
liye
ek
bohot
masala
hota.
Aur
aisa
kabhi
nahi
hota
ki
wo
cheez
telecast
nahin
hoti.
Woh
cheez
kabhi
telecast
nahi
hui
iska
matlab
ye
hai
ki
maine
wo
cheez
boli
hi
nahi.
Main
apne
doston
ke
baare
mein
kabhi
galat
baatein
ya
jhoothi
baatein
nahin
bolta
hoon.
Aur
Sajid
ji
is
the
one,
jinhone
khud
mere
saamne
Priyanka
ko
ye
baat
boli
thi
ki
aaj
tak
iss
ladke
ne
peeth
peeche
kuch
nahin
bola
hai.
Mere
nikalne
ke
baad
now
he's
saying
ki
itni
saari
maine
baatein
batai
hai,
main
khud
janna
chahta
hoon,
ye
konsi
baatein
hai
jo
maine
unhei
batai
hai."
Ankit
added,
"Meri
bohot
acchi
friendship
hai
Sajid
sir
ke
saath.
Main
unhei
genuinely
pasand
karta
hoon.
Meri
dosti
unke
saath
koi
support
wagarah
ke
liye
nahin
thi.
But,
abhi
main
ghar
ke
andar
nahin
hoon,
mere
naam
se
galat
cheezein
failaana
,
it's
not
right.