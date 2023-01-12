Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Gupta Worked With Tara Sutaria In THIS TV Show? Their VIDEO Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has shared screen space with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria in a TV show titled Oye Jassie. A video of their scene from the youth show is going viral on the internet. Check it out!
News
|
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 5:42 [IST]
