Bigg Boss 16: Educational Qualifications Of Archana Gautam Aka Silbatta Queen Will Stun You
Actress-politician Archana Gautam entered the Bigg Boss 16 house in October last year. She had no fan following as compared to many co-contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Shiv Thakare among others.
While she starred in some music videos, films, and entered politics in 2021, Archana has been winning hearts with his antics inside the Bigg Boss house and is now a household name.
While her journey has been full of many ups and downs till now, she is still counted among the stronger contenders for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16.
After a long struggle, Archana Gautam has finally made a mark in the entertainment industry. However, do you know how much she has studied? No? Here, let's look at the educational qualifications of the popular 'silbatta queen' here.
Archana Gautam’s Early Life
Archana Gautam was reportedly born in a lower-middle-class family on September 1, 1993, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. After struggling a lot in her career, she has finally made her mark in showbiz with Bigg Boss 16.
Archana Gautam’s Schooling
Despite all the struggle, Archana Gautam made sure to complete her education. Her school was Santa Samarak Girls Inter College in her hometown, Meerut.
Archana Gautam’s College
After completing her schooling, Archana Gautam got admitted to I.I.M.T, Meerut, and got a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication. Yes, you read that right! In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, she revealed completing her graduation in Hindi Medium.
Archana Gautam’s Modelling & Film Career
She started her career with modelling and won beauty pageant titles such as Miss Bikini India, Miss U.P, and a subtitle of Most Talent (for Miss Cosmos). Besides music videos, she also played small roles in films like Great Grand Masti, Haseena Parker, and Baaraat Company.
Archana Gautam’s Net Worth
One of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 16, net worth of Archana Gautam is reportedly around Rs 20-21 crore.