BB16: Soundarya Reveals Top 2 Contestants Ahead Of The Grand Finale & It Doesn’t Include Shiv Or Priyanka

In
what
came
as
a
big
twist
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
Soundarya
Sharma
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
just
weeks
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
While
she
was
nominated
with
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta,
the
decision
of
her
elimination
was
taken
by
the
housemates.
And
now
that
Soundarya
has
been
out
of
the
popular
reality
show,
she
has
been
brimming
with
an
opinion
about
the
show
and
the
fellow
contestants.
Amid
this,
the
actress
has
shared
her
top
two
contestants
ahead
of
the
grand
finale
which
doesn't
include
Shiv
Thakare
or
Priyanka
Choudhary
who
have
been
among
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
the
show.
Talking
about
it,
Soundarya
stated
that
she
was
a
deserving
contestant
for
the
winner's
trophy.
But
apart
from
her,
the
actress
emphasised,
"Mere
hisaab
se
jin
sab
logon
ne
105
din
nikale
hain
wo
winners
hain
apart
from
the
negative
elements
I
am
talking
about
kyunki
apne
aap
me
rehna
hi
ek
winning
quality
hai.
But
mai
definitley
chahungi
ki
meri
dost
Archana
wo
jisko
jaisi
bhi
lagti
hai,
mujhe
pata
hai
ki
wo
sachi
hai.
As
per
me,
my
top
3
would
be...
main
chahti
hu
ki
meri
friend
Archana
ho
usme,
Nimrit
ho
kyunki
jo
log
sache
hain,
real
hain,
jaise
bhi
hain
atleast
saamne
hain.
Baki
logon
ka
mujhe
pta
nahi.
God
bless
them
and
all
the
very
best.
May
the
best
one
win".
Meanwhile,
there
have
been
comparisons
between
Soundarya's
elimination
and
Ankit's
elimination
from
the
show,
the
actress
stated
that
her
eviction
was
unfair.
"Mere
case
me
to
bahut
unfair
tha
aur
mera
ye
nahi
tha
ki
mujhe
jana
tha.
Ankit
ko
humesha
se
tha
ki
'Mujhe
jana
tha'.
Ankit
ka
already
tha
ki
'mera
ho
gaya
hai'.
Mere
case
me
aisa
nahi
tha.
Mujhe
zabardasti
threat
samajh
ke
nikala
gaya
hai
wahan
se
kyunki
agar
main
hoti
to
shayad
wo
aage
nahi
badh
paate," she
added.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 22:45 [IST]