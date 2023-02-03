Bigg Boss 16: Archana’s OLD Video From Ravi Kishan’s Regional Show Goes Viral, Fans Call Her A ‘Hustler’

Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
premiered
in
October
last
year
with
many
popular
names
including
Sajid
Khan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Tina
Datta,
and
Ankit
Gupta
among
others
as
contestants.
Along
with
them,
Archana
Gautam
made
her
entry
into
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
While
she
was
not
much
known
before
the
controversial
reality
show,
she
has
been
regularly
making
headlines
since
the
beginning.
From
her
entertaining
side
to
nasty
fights
with
co-contestants,
Archana
has
turned
out
to
be
among
the
major
highlights
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
She
has
been
continuously
making
her
presence
felt
on
the
show
and
has
reached
the
finale
week.
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
scheduled
to
be
held
on
Fenruary
12.
Just
two
weeks
before
the
finale,
an
old
video
of
Archana
Gautam
is
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
The
clip
is
from
a
regional
reality
show
called
ETV
Sales
Ka
Baazigar
and
Ravi
Kishan
is
seen
among
the
judges.
In
the
audition
video,
one
of
the
judges
is
seen
asking
her
about
the
reason
to
participate
in
the
show.
Reacting
to
it,
Archana
said,
"I
am
a
big
fan
of
Ravi
sir,
I
really
wanted
to
meet
you." On
being
asked
if
its
her
only
reason,
she
added,
"The
truth
is
I
am
into
sales
and
when
I
got
this
opportunity,
I
couldn't
say
no
as
for
me
work
is
my
priority
and
then
the
second
priority
was
to
meet
Ravi
sir."
The
Bhojpuri
superstar
seemed
impressed
with
her
answer
and
praises
her,
"Very
good,
one
must
always
keep
their
work
as
a
priority
to
go
ahead
in
life."
Take
a
look
at
the
video
here:
Ever
since
the
video
went
viral,
Bigg
Boss
16
fans
have
been
commenting
on
the
video
and
most
of
them
are
praising
Archana
who
struggled
a
lot
before
finally
making
a
name
for
herself
with
ongoing
reality
show
on
Colors
TV.
Reacting
to
it,
a
Reddit
user
said,
"Respect
for
her!!"
Another
social
media
user
commented,
"Archana
and
Priyanka
who
belong
to
not
very
rich
families
and
struggled
where
they
are
today
never
try
to
use
their
background
or
initial
struggle
to
get
sympathy
but
on
the
other
hand
Stan
never
fails
to
use
his
background
for
Sympathy
and
to
justify
his
actions."
A
third
comment
read,
Archana
is
pretty
much
still
the
same.
A
hustler.
That
voice
is
unmistakable.
Thanks
for
sharing."