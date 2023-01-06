Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Lauds Archana Gautam As She Changes The Game Against Shalin-Tina

The
recent
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
has
been
all
about
some
mind-boggling
twists
which
have
managed
to
intrigue
the
audience.
To
note,
this
week
seven
contestants
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
including
Sajid
Khan,
Archana
Gautam,
Shalin
Bhanot,
Tina
Datta,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Sreejit
De
and
Soundarya
Sharma.
In
the
recent
episode,
the
nominated
contestants
were
given
a
chance
to
either
save
each
other
from
elimination
or
get
the
weekly
ration.
While
Sumbul,
Sreejita,
Sajid
and
Soundarya
chose
to
get
the
ration
and
sacrificed
Archana,
Soundarya,
Sreejita
and
Sumbul's
chance
to
be
sage
from
elimination,
the
game
witnessed
a
massive
twist.
To
note,
Shalin
and
Tina
had
the
option
to
save
each
other
while
Archan
had
a
chance
to
save
Sajid.
And
while
just
two
contestants
could
be
saved
in
the
task,
Archana
changed
the
game
as
she
was
adamant
to
save
Sajid
Khan.
The
task
was
eventually
failed
the
housemates
lost
all
the
ration.
As
this
task
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
Kamya
Punjabi
has
been
all
praises
for
Archana's
game.
Taking
to
micro-blogging
site
Twitter,
Kamya
said,
"Woohoo
#Archana
is
backkk,
loved
her
reason
of
saving
#SajidKhan
"taang
Adaani
hai
'mindddd
blowinggggg'.
Enjoying
it
to
the
core".
Check
out
Kamya
Punjabi's
tweet
for
Archana
Gautam:
Meanwhile,
Archan
Gautam
has
been
making
the
headlines
for
her
fight
with
MC
Stan.
In
fact,
host
Salman
Khan
will
be
seen
addressing
their
ugly
fight
during
the
Shukravaar
Ka
Vaar
and
even
schooled
Archan
Gautam.
In
the
promo,
Salman
said,
"Archana
and
Stan
aapne
is
ghar
ki
saari
hadhien
paar
kardi.
maa
baap
ke
upar
jaane
ka
matlab
kya
hai
yaar".
He
also
added,
"Archana
agar
ye
aapka
attitude
hai
to
abhi
ke
abhi
darwaza
kholta
hu
jaiye
aap".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Archana
will
walk
out
of
Bigg
Boss
16
tonight.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 2:27 [IST]