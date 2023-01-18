Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Choudhary BEAT Sumbul As Highest Paid Contestant? Arjun Bijlani, Fahmaan REACT

Bigg Boss 16 update: Arjun Bijlani and Fahmaan Khan reacted to a rumour about Priyanka Choudhary hiking her fee post show's extension and becoming the highest paid contestant of BB 16 by beating Sumbul Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has bene hogging all the limelight, all thanks to her strong game plan and fierce attitude. Many celebrities have already hailed her as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. While the TV diva is locked inside the BB 16 house, gossip mills are busy churning out stories that she has received a fee hike after the extension.

As Priyanka Choudhary is still part of the fame, she cannot officially confirm the rumours floating on the internet. Speculations are rife that she has become the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16, defeating Sumbul Touqeer, who also receives a whopping amount per week.

Can you guess how Arjun Bijlani and Fahmaan Khan reacted to the rumours? Their reaction will leave you in splits.

Priyanka Choudhary, who shot to fame after playing the role of Tejo in Udaariyaan, has managed to impress everyone with her opiniated nature. Unlike other contestants, she has not shied away from expressing her view points on different topics. Her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta also grabbed eyeballs for the reality show, which is hosted by Bigg Boss 16.