Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Saurish Meets Ankit Gupta After Asking Priyanka To Not Waste Time With Him - PIC

Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Saurish Sharma, who predicted Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's relationship's future, shared a picture with the Junooniyatt actor after meeting him in Chandigarh. Check out the snap!

Bigg Boss 16 update: Remember Saurish Sharma? Yes, the same astrologer, who predicted the future about Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship. Well, the Vastu expert met Ankit a few days after predicting several things about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in BB 16 house.

Ankit Gupta and Saurish Sharma met each other in Chandigarh, where the former is busy shooting for his new fiction show. Interestingly, Saurish shared a picture with the Udaariyaan actor a few days after he advised Priyanka Choudhary to 'not waste time' with him.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION: ANKIT GUPTA, VIKAS, SREEJITA, SOUNDARYA... WHO'S NEXT?

On a related note, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place next month. There are mumours that the makers might evict a contestant in a surprise mid-week elimination during the finale week. All eyes are on the finale and fans have already started the countdown for the same.

Four contestants including Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination this week. It remains to be seen which celebrity will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house.

