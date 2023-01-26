Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Saurish Meets Ankit Gupta After Asking Priyanka To Not Waste Time With Him - PIC
Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Saurish Sharma, who predicted Priyanka Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's relationship's future, shared a picture with the Junooniyatt actor after meeting him in Chandigarh. Check out the snap!
Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Remember
Saurish
Sharma?
Yes,
the
same
astrologer,
who
predicted
the
future
about
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Ankit
Gupta's
relationship.
Well,
the
Vastu
expert
met
Ankit
a
few
days
after
predicting
several
things
about
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
in
BB
16
house.
Ankit
Gupta
and
Saurish
Sharma
met
each
other
in
Chandigarh,
where
the
former
is
busy
shooting
for
his
new
fiction
show.
Interestingly,
Saurish
shared
a
picture
with
the
Udaariyaan
actor
a
few
days
after
he
advised
Priyanka
Choudhary
to
'not
waste
time'
with
him.
On
a
related
note,
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
take
place
next
month.
There
are
mumours
that
the
makers
might
evict
a
contestant
in
a
surprise
mid-week
elimination
during
the
finale
week.
All
eyes
are
on
the
finale
and
fans
have
already
started
the
countdown
for
the
same.
Four
contestants
including
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
It
remains
to
be
seen
which
celebrity
will
get
eliminated
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.