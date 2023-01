Shiv Thakare recently created history by becoming the first Bigg Boss 16 contestant who became the captain for the fourth time in the current season.

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After winning hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv Thakare entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show in October last year and has been grabbing eyeballs since the beginning.

A part of Sajid Khan's popular 'mandali', Shiv is giving his best and is counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday's (January 12) episode, the young lad became the new captain of the BB 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16: After Tejasswi, Ekta Kapor Hints At Signing Another POPULAR Contestant For A Project?