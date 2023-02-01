Bigg Boss 16: Colors LEAD Star Wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Or THIS Mandali Member To WIN

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Colors
TV's
hit
reality
show,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
is
just
11
days
away
from
its
grand
finale.
As
the
finale
is
slated
to
be
held
on
February
12,
fans
as
well
as
celebrities
have
started
supporting
their
favourites
openly.
Currently,
only
seven
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
controversial
reality
show
-
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Archana
Gautam,
and
Shalin
Bhanot.
Recently,
TV
star
Arjun
Bijlani
took
to
social
media
and
stated
that
Priyanka
will
win
the
show
according
to
him.
While
Sumbul
fans
weren't
happy
with
his
statement,
the
actor
maintained
his
opinion.
Now,
another
TV
star
has
revealed
his
two
favourite
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Dheeraj
Dhoopar
who
is
currently
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
popular
show
Sherdil
Shergill
opposite
Surbhi
Chandna.
Taking
to
social
media,
Dheeraj
wants
either
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
or
a
popular
mandali
member
to
win
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
tweeted,"Either
#PriyankaChaharChaudhary
or
#MCStan
will
win
the
trophy!
They
are
my
absolute
favourites!
#BB16"
Do
you
agree
with
Dheeraj?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.
MANDALI
MEMBERS
GOT
NOMINATED
THIS
WEEK
In
yesterday's
(January
31)
episode,
this
week's
nomination
task
took
place
in
which
housemates
were
divided
into
two
teams
-
Mandali
(Stan,
Shiv,
and
Sumbul)
and
non-mandali
(Priyanka,
Archana,
and
SHiv).
They
were
asked
to
count
till
nine
minutes.
As
a
part
of
the
task,
designer
Ken
Ferns
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
to
distract
them.
All
of
them
tried
their
best,
however,
the
mandali
trio
got
nominated
for
eviction
at
last.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
among
them
will
be
goodbye
to
the
show.
In
tonight's
(February
1)
episode,
the
mandali
and
non-mandali
members
will
be
seen
fighting
it
out
against
each
other
in
torture
task.
Through
the
task,
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
will
try
to
earn
back
the
prize
money.