Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Show To Have A Double Elimination This Week? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 has been all about mind boggling twists and endless fights. Each day is coming up with a new drama in the house and it has managed to keep the audience intrigued. Interestingly, the new year 2023 has come up with several interesting twists which have changed the equations in the house. For instance, the elimination task left everyone captivated wherein the nominations were announced on the basis of the wheel of luck. Much to everyone's surprise, apart from Shiv Thakare, only four contestants were declared safe from nomination including MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary.

On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and Sreejita De were nominated for elimination. Ever since then, there have been speculations about who will get eliminated from the popular reality show this weekend. Amid this, there are reports that Bigg Boss 16 will be having a double elimination this week. As per a report published in Siasat, two contestants will be seen bidding adieu to the popular reality show. Interestingly, Sajid Khan was also seen discussing the same post the nominations making the speculations go rife. However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

On the other hand, Shalin and Tina have been making headlines for their frequently changing equations in the house which has even irked the housemates. Talking to Bigg Boss, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stated that she doesn't see any honesty in Shalin and Tina's bond while MC Stan is of the opinion that Tina and Shalin are faking the bond for publicity and work. Later, Sajid Khan termed Shalin and Tina as 'top level ke fraud log'

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January this year, has got an extension by four weeks and will now have its grand finale in mid-February.