Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Abdu Rozik LEAVES Show, Nimrit, Shiv, Tina & Others CRY - WATCH

Bigg
Boss
16:
Abdu
Rozik,
who
re-entered
the
show
last
month,
has
left
the
BB
16
house
once
again.
The
makers
of
Salman
Khan's
hit
reality
show
have
released
a
new
promo,
giving
us
a
glimpse
of
the
upcoming
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Abdu,
who
earned
love
from
all
the
corners,
has
once
made
an
exit
from
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
ABDU
ROZIK
LEAVES
BIGG
BOSS
16,
SHIV
THAKARE
CRIES
FOR
HIS
FRIEND
Abdu
Rozik's
exit
from
the
show
left
his
friends
including
MC
Stan,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
emotional.
Shiv
Thakare,
who
shared
the
closet
bond
with
the
singer,
couldn't
control
his
tears
and
ending
up
breaking
down.
Shiv
Thakare
and
others
Bigg
Boss
16
housemates
were
shocked
when
they
got
to
know
about
Abdu
Rozik
leaving
the
show,
four
weeks
before
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
Sajid
Khan
claimed
that
he
had
some
intuition
about
Abdu's
departure
from
the
reality
show.
Tina
Datta
cried
in
front
of
the
camera,
saying
'He
was
there
for
me
everyday.'
The
emotional
moment
will
also
leave
you
teary-eyed.
There's
no
doubt
that
Abdu
Rozik
was
the
soul
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
If
the
latest
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Abdu
Rozik
decided
to
leave
the
show
because
of
work
commitments.
As
the
singer
had
some
professional
work
outside,
he
couldn't
be
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
16
after
the
extension.
The
makers
have
extended
Bigg
Boss
16
owing
to
popular
demand.
However,
Abdu
Rozik
couldn't
continue
his
stint
as
he
has
to
fulfil
his
priort
commitments.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ABDU
ROZIK'S
LAST
MESSAGE
FOR
HIS
FRIENDS
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
consoled
each
other
as
Abdu
parted
ways
with
them.
It
was
a
heartbreaking
moment
for
them
as
the
trio
along
with
Sajid
Khan
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
shared
a
good
bond
with
the
19-year-old.
Together,
they
formed
the
Mandali.
Can
you
guess
what
was
Abdu
Rozik's
last
message
for
his
friends?
"Guys
love
you,"
Abdu
said
as
he
bid
adieu
to
his
beloved
friends.
Will
you
miss
watching
Abdu
Rozik
in
Bigg
Boss
16?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
