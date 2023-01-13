Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Abdu Rozik LEAVES Show, Nimrit, Shiv, Tina & Others CRY - WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 elimination: Abdu Rozik left the reality show during the recent episode of Salman Khan's reality show, making Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others emotional.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, who re-entered the show last month, has left the BB 16 house once again. The makers of Salman Khan's hit reality show have released a new promo, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Abdu, who earned love from all the corners, has once made an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes, you read that right!

ABDU ROZIK LEAVES BIGG BOSS 16, SHIV THAKARE CRIES FOR HIS FRIEND

Abdu Rozik's exit from the show left his friends including MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer emotional. Shiv Thakare, who shared the closet bond with the singer, couldn't control his tears and ending up breaking down.

Shiv Thakare and others Bigg Boss 16 housemates were shocked when they got to know about Abdu Rozik leaving the show, four weeks before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Sajid Khan claimed that he had some intuition about Abdu's departure from the reality show.

Tina Datta cried in front of the camera, saying 'He was there for me everyday.' The emotional moment will also leave you teary-eyed. There's no doubt that Abdu Rozik was the soul of Bigg Boss 16.

WHY ABDU ROZIK LEFT BIGG BOSS 16?

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Abdu Rozik decided to leave the show because of work commitments. As the singer had some professional work outside, he couldn't be a part of Bigg Boss 16 after the extension.

The makers have extended Bigg Boss 16 owing to popular demand. However, Abdu Rozik couldn't continue his stint as he has to fulfil his priort commitments.

BIGG BOSS 16: ABDU ROZIK'S LAST MESSAGE FOR HIS FRIENDS

Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia consoled each other as Abdu parted ways with them. It was a heartbreaking moment for them as the trio along with Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer shared a good bond with the 19-year-old. Together, they formed the Mandali.

Can you guess what was Abdu Rozik's last message for his friends? "Guys love you," Abdu said as he bid adieu to his beloved friends.

Will you miss watching Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 16?

