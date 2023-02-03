Bigg Boss 16: Amid Rumours Of Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Eviction, Fans Trend ‘Welcome Home Sumbul’

Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
The
much-awaited
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
is
just
nine
days
away
and
fans
eagerly
await
the
winner's
name.
The
show
premiered
on
Colors
TV
in
October
last
year
and
is
slated
to
end
on
February
12.
Just
weeks
away
from
the
finale,
one
of
the
mandali
members
is
all
set
to
bid
goodbye
to
the
Bigg
Boss
house
this
week.
We're
saying
so
because
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan
got
nominated
for
eviction
this
week
after
the
'9
minutes'
task.
After
the
task,
Sumbul
felt
guilty
and
wasn't
even
able
to
talk
to
her
friends
for
a
long
time
due
to
the
same.
Later,
Bigg
Boss
called
Shiv
and
Stan
inside
the
confession
room
and
indirectly
stated
that
she's
playing
a
'victim
card'.
However,
even
this
couldn't
change
her
equation
with
other
mandali
members.
The
shooting
of
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
took
place
yesterday
(February
2)
and
Karan
Johar
replaced
Salman
Khan
as
host
this
time.
While
KJo
is
seen
bashing
Archana
Gautam
for
her
behaviour
during
the
torture
task
in
the
latest
promos,
fans
have
been
nervously
waiting
to
know
the
name
of
the
evicted
contestant.
Since
last
night,
there
has
been
a
constant
buzz
that
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
might
be
the
one
who
will
get
eliminated
this
time
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
Amid
buzz
around
the
actress'
eviction,
her
fans
have
been
trending
'Welcome
Home
Sumbul'
on
Twitter.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!