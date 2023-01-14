Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan Walks OUT Of Show. Shiv Thakare & MC Stan REACT
Sajid Khan has walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house ahead of the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show. The makers have released a new promo, confirming that the Bollywood filmmaker's journey in the show has ended.
Sajid
Khan
is
leaving
Big
Boss
16.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
After
weeks
of
speculations,
it
has
been
finally
confirmed
that
the
Bollywood
filmmaker
is
walking
out
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
The
makers
have
released
a
new
promo
where
Sajid
can
be
seen
informing
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
about
his
exit
from
the
show.
SAJID
KHAN
BIGG
BOSS
16
JOURNEY
It
won't
be
wrong
to
say
that
Sajid
Khan
made
waves
with
his
statements.
While
he
faced
flak
for
demotivating
Sumbul
Touqeer
and
saying
things
against
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
the
housefull
director
ensured
that
he
created
ripples
with
his
actions.
Sajid
Khan's
bond
with
Shiv
Thakare,
Abdu
Rozik
and
MC
Stan
grabbed
eyeballs.
Shiv
Thakare
often
faced
flak
for
supporting
the
filmmaker
and
not
speaking
against
him
when
he
was
wrong.
WHAT
SHIV
THAKARE'S
AAI
SAID
ABOUT
SAJID
KHAN?
When
we
asked
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
if
he
was
getting
influenced
by
Sajid
Khan
and
the
latter
was
affecting
his
game,
the
former
said
that
her
son
was
not
following
anyone.
"I
don't
think
so
ki
woh
kisi
ke
ishaaron
pe
chalta
hai.
i
feel
he
is
playing
his
game
and
is
playing
it
brilliantly.
He
looks
upto
Sajid
as
his
senior
and
someone
who
is
under
the
same
roof
with
more
experience.
Having
a
respectful
approach
towards
someone
does
not
mean
that
he
is
following
the
footsteps
blindly," Shiv
Thakare's
mother
exclusively
told
Filmibeat.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
SAJID
KHAN?
On
the
work
front,
Sajid
Khan
will
return
to
direction
after
over
four
years
with
100
Percent.
The
film
stars
John
Abraham,
Nora
Fatehi
and
Bigg
Boss
13
contestant
Shehnaaz
Gill.