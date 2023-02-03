Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Shiv Thakare Evicted? Karan Johar's VIRAL Promo Leaves Fans Shocked

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Karan Johar can be seen saying that a contestant has received the least number of votes and immediately, Shiv Thakare made an exit from the bB 16 house in a viral promo.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: All eyes are on the upcoming episode of Salman Khan's reality show as the makers have released a blockbuster promo. The video is enough to give us a glimpse of Friday's episode, which has been hosted by Karan Johar. After a drama-packed torture task, Archana Gautam has been grilled for her actions. Despite playing the game well, Archana faced flak as she 'wasted food' by putting it on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION PROMO

Amid the discussion over Archana Gautam's antics, Karan Johar dropped a bomb, confirming that elimination would take place in Bigg Boss 16. In the viral promo, the Bollywood filmmaker can be seen talking to Shiv Thakare, asking if he was not confronting Sumbul Touqeer because of the numbers game.

Karan Johar also questioned Mandali and Shiv about the person, who was responsible behind three members getting nomination for eviction. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make his return as host next week when he shoots for the finale episode. While Farah Khan entered the BB 16 house as a special host last week, Karan Johar hosted this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

