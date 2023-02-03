Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Shiv Thakare Evicted? Karan Johar's VIRAL Promo Leaves Fans Shocked

Bigg
Boss
16
Elimination:
All
eyes
are
on
the
upcoming
episode
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
as
the
makers
have
released
a
blockbuster
promo.
The
video
is
enough
to
give
us
a
glimpse
of
Friday's
episode,
which
has
been
hosted
by
Karan
Johar.
After
a
drama-packed
torture
task,
Archana
Gautam
has
been
grilled
for
her
actions.
Despite
playing
the
game
well,
Archana
faced
flak
as
she
'wasted
food' by
putting
it
on
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
PROMO
Amid
the
discussion
over
Archana
Gautam's
antics,
Karan
Johar
dropped
a
bomb,
confirming
that
elimination
would
take
place
in
Bigg
Boss
16.
In
the
viral
promo,
the
Bollywood
filmmaker
can
be
seen
talking
to
Shiv
Thakare,
asking
if
he
was
not
confronting
Sumbul
Touqeer
because
of
the
numbers
game.
Karan
Johar
also
questioned
Mandali
and
Shiv
about
the
person,
who
was
responsible
behind
three
members
getting
nomination
for
eviction.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
conducted
on
February
12,
2023.
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan
will
make
his
return
as
host
next
week
when
he
shoots
for
the
finale
episode.
While
Farah
Khan
entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
special
host
last
week,
Karan
Johar
hosted
this
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Do
you
really
think
Shiv
Thakare
wil
get
eliminated
from
the
show?
